All smoke abilities in Valorant, ranked

In competitive tactical first-person shooter (FPS) games like Valorant, using smoke abilities is one of the most crucial ways to gain map control. Smokes, when used properly, can make gaining entry into the site easier for the attackers — the opposite is applicable when defending. Almost all of the Controller Agents in Valorant are equipped with a version of the smoke ability.

Controller Agents like Brimstone, Astra, and Omen are the Agents with primary smoke abilities in Valorant. Besides them, Jett, and Viper can also utilize their respective abilities as a supplement. Smoke Agents are a vital part of any team that wants to compete seriously. Without smokes, it's very easy to get gunned down by enemy defenders and Operators.

Ranking Valorant Agents' smoke abilities

5) Viper

Viper's ability may not be a primary smoke ability but her Poison Cloud cannot be underestimated. It is an interesting alternative to the other smokes on this list as it decays the health and armor of enemies who push through it.

It has a maximum deployment time of 15 seconds and a minimum of 2 seconds. It can always be picked up and deployed at another location if Viper decides to do so.

Picking Viper in a Valorant match just for smoking away areas is definitely not a good idea. Viper is more of a defensive Agent, so she isn't really useful in the attacking phase. She can be useful when defending sites and in post-plant scenarios, but that's far as her abilities go.

4) Jett

Jett is classified as a duelist and her Cloudburst is a smoke ability that can be directed to a location after deployment. Her ability procuces one of the fastest smokes available in the game and requires no idle period, but it lasts only 4.5 seconds.

It is quite useful when Jett needs to cover her back and make a path for teammates, but they have to be quick about it as the smoke only lasts for a few seconds.

Jett’s Cloudburst ability comes nowhere near as an alternative to Dark Cover, Nebula, or Sky Smoke, but it has some use during the Attack phase. She is a fast-moving character who relies on her speed to break down enemy lines. Cloudburst is the perfect temporary smoke that is needed for her personal safety, but it can't be used to set up a game as it only lasts for a few seconds.

3) Brimstone

Brimstone was one of the earliest Agents available in Valorant's roster as he was released in the game's initial beta. His primary ability, Sky Smoke, is majorly why he's used in professional matches.

He can deliver up to three smokes that last for a long time on the map. It lingers for 19.25 seconds on the map, which is a long time considering the length of a round in Valorant.

It can be delivered precisely on the map from the safety of the cover. His smokes are brown in color and once players are inside, there isn't enough vision to pull off a smoke push like Stewie2k.

2) Omen

Also released alongside Brimstone, Omen has a tragic backstory and appears to be a mysterious figure in Valorant. Omen’s smoke is known as Dark Cover and has a violet colored highlight and is hollow inside. Dark Cover is an almost global smoke that can be deployed from anywhere.

It is as effective as Brimstone's Sky Smokes, but has a lower duration of just 15 seconds. Players can purchase up to two Dark Covers at the start of a round, and it takes 40 seconds to regenerate the ability.

1) Astra

Astra is the newest Agent with a smoke ability in Valorant. She was released during the first quarter of 2021 and offers a plethora of opportunities in both offense and defense.

Her smoke is known as Nebula, and its design is inspired by stars, outer galaxies, and the cosmos. It can be placed anywhere on the map as soon as a Star becomes available.

Once the smoke is deployed, it will last for about 14 seconds. Her smoke ability is designed to block vision and trick enemies, but as an Agent, Astra has a huge learning curve.

