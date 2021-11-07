Top 5 Valorant agents to unlock

Valorant has a vast agent pool, equipped with a unique set of abilities allowing them to combat the game, along with gunplay.

Soon, Valorant will receive its 18th agent, Chamber in Episode 3 Act 3, releasing on November 16, 2021, along with Patch 3.10. Every agent in the game is assigned a role based on their ability toolkit. Valorant has four agent roles - Duelist, Sentinel, Initiator, and Controller. Players can pick an agent from these roles, depending on their playstyle.

Valorant only has five unlocked agents by default, consisting of Brimstone, Jett, Phoenix, Sage, and Sova. Players need to unlock the rest by earning XPs and completing the agent contract until Tier 5. It is sometimes confusing to pick the right agent first to unlock due to a lack of knowledge.

This article will guide players through the five best Valorant agents to unlock.

Five Best Valorant agents to unlock

Below are the top five Valorant agents that players can unlock in the game:

5) Killjoy

Killjoy, the German Valorant agent from Sentinel class (Image via Riot Games)

Players with defensive playstyle can pick up an agent from Sentinel class, like Killjoy. If a player prefers holding a site overtaking aggressive fights, Killjoy is the best agent to unlock first.

The only thing that the player needs to do is to do the setup right. Killjoy can also gather information and delay a heavy push into the site with her turret, swarm nanoswarm, and more.

4) Reyna

Reyna, the Mexican duelist, is capable of playing solo (Image via Riot Games)

Reyna is one of the most-picked duelist agents in Valorant as her abilities allow her to play solo. Aggressive players who are good with their aim and prefer to take fights single-handedly can go for Reyna.

Vampiric Mexican duelist agents don't need much strategic play compared to other agents, making it a go-to pick for beginners. Reyna's ability to allow any new player to win easy rounds as they are easily adaptable.

3) KAY/O

KAY/O is easily adaptable for former CS:GO players (Image via Riot Games)

The robotic initiator, KAY/O, can suppress other agents' abilities. Along with that, he can also grenade and flash the enemies. Also, the veteran Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players might find it easy to get familiar with the agent quickly.

KAY/O can gather information and cause damage to the enemies at the same time. Moreover, when the enemies become completely reliable on gunplay, it becomes easier for the players with good aim to win rounds easily.

2) Viper

Viper can also be a great pick without lineups (Image via Riot Games)

Even if the player does not know lineups, Viper can still be a great pick if her abilities are used correctly. The agent is one of the finest controller picks in Valorant. If the player prefers to unlock any of the controller agents, then they can start with Viper.

Moreover, the sooner they start playing Viper in Valorant, they will begin to learn insane lineups and gather great map knowledge. Her ability toolkit is strong enough to help any new player win rounds easily.

1) Raze

Raze can be a great pick for players with aggressive playstyle (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant players can also invest their time in unlocking Raze, the Brazilian duelist, first. All her abilities cause damage to the enemies, which can make the game easier for the beginners to play as they can fetch easy kills without gunfights.

Raze has explosive abilities that can kill enemies with ease. Her blast pack also helps her with mobility. Players with aggressive playstyles can unlock this agent.

Note: This article reflects the views of the writer.

