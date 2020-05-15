Pic courtesy: Riot Games

If you’re new to tactical first-person shooters, getting a hang of Valorant can feel like a daunting task. The best Valorant players in the world at the moment have prior experience in games like CS: GO, Overwatch, or even Call of Duty.

In a game where accuracy and game knowledge are everything, rushing at your opponents is not going to do your KD much good. More often than not, you will end up costing your teammates the game.

However, for new players struggling to get better at the game, we have the perfect starter pack to help them get going on their ranked climb.

Learning a game like Valorant will require a considerable amount of time and patience on your part. Our list of tips will give you some ideas as to how to go about your game sessions, but it's you who will have to put in the hard work.

How to get better at Valorant:

#1 Know all the playable Agents and their abilities by heart

When it comes to the various Agents and characters in the game, Valorant is a lot more like Overwatch than CS: GO.

Each of the Agents in the game comes with their very own list of abilities. These can either be used as a form of crowd control, or as an offensive tool to get an early frag. As of now, in the closed beta, there are only 10 Agents in the game. As a result, learning each of their abilities and how they function is going to be much easier.

In Riot’s other IP, the MOBA League of Legends, there are close to 150 champions in the game, and each of them comes with a variety of skills and abilities. So, when compared to Valorant, new players will find it much more difficult to adapt to a game like LOL.

#2 Customise your in-game settings

Taken from daily esports

It is the shooting and the actual in-game mechanics of Valorant that make it a whole lot more like CS: GO than Overwatch.

It’s very much a shooting game even with all those Agent abilities in question, and it’s your accuracy that will determine how well you do in this game. So, it’s important to have the proper cross-hair and mouse sensitivity set-up, before you think about starting the Competitive Mode.

Set the sensitivity to an amount that will suit your game-play the most. Needless to say, this will take a lot of practice, and once you have a few games under your belt, you will know what works for you the best.

Try optimising the graphics settings as well, and set it to maximise the performance as much as possible.

If you’re a confused as to what in-game settings you should run, here are some examples from the Valorant pros:

#3 Learning the recoil and spray patterns of every gun

There are a variety of guns in Valorant, and each of them have a different recoil, rate of fire, damage, penetration, and spray pattern.

Your Agent abilities will come in handy when it comes to getting some quick kills here and there. But if you actually want to have a good KD for the entirety of the game, then you will need to have a deeper understanding of all of the guns.

Go to the training area for at least 30 minutes a day, and try out all the guns in quick succession. Not every gun will fit your play-style, but they might still come in handy if you’re running low on economy inside the game.

#4 Accuracy training

Training your aim every day is a must. Try to go for head-shots by aiming at the enemy’s head while shooting, as that is what is going to quickly help you with your aiming skills.

Being consistent with your cross-hair aim is vital to successfully picking up a game like Valorant.

When moving the sights around, always try to keep the cursor at a head-shot level, as it will help you have a direct aim to your opponent’s head. Not only will this provide you with a better reaction time, it will improve your overall game sense as well.

#5 Watch a lot of streams

Watching professional Valorant streams is going to be one of the best learning experiences for you.

By understanding and mimicking what the professionals are doing in-game, you will be able to create your very own play-style. This will automatically help you get better at the game.