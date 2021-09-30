Best crosshair setting in Valorant for better aim

Crosshair settings hold a lot of importance for tactical shooters like Valorant, as it helps in getting a sharp aim in the game.

Riot Games' Valorant has a vast range of agents with unique abilities, but gunplay is also a vital part of the game. Hence, to improve the chances of winning a gunfight, players need to focus on aiming accuracy. The first step to do so is to change the crosshair settings as per the player's preferences. However, to get headshots and sharp aim, a smaller crosshair setting is advisable by many pros.

Valorant allows its users to customize their crosshair settings, including color, opacity, thickness, and length. Players can get the desired crosshair of their choice by going to the Settings tab and adjusting the available options.

Best crosshair settings in Valorant

A smaller crosshair can make the aim better and more precise. One can go for a small cross or a dot crosshair. However, many players who have less experience in the FPS gaming genre might face issues controlling the dot crosshair during their initial days.

Best crosshair for Valorant (Screengrab from Valorant)

Outlines - Off

Outline Opacity - 0

Outline Thickness - 1

Center Dot Opacity - 0

Center Dot Thickness - 1

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines - On

Inner Line Opacity - 1

Inner Line Length - 4

Inner Line Thickness - 2

Inner Line Offset - 2

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines - Off

Outer Line Opacity - 0

Outer Line Length - 0

Outer Line Thickness - 0

Outer Line Offset - 0

Players can customize their crosshair color and further change the opacity, length, and thickness of the crosshair. It is always good to go with the crosshairs that the player is suitable for and try out different crosshairs to find out their best crosshair settings. However, the above-given crosshair setting is best for the players who prefer neither big nor a dot crosshair.

To get their desired crosshairs, one can also try out the Valorant settings of different professional players and streamers.

