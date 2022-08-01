5 Valorant Ultimates that need nerfs in Episode 5

The Ultimate ability in Valorant for each Agent is undoubtedly the spotlight for their abilities. They carry a lot of potential to turn the tides in a round in the blink of an eye.

Agents can easily use these abilities where they suit the most; it could be a post-plant or plant denial situation. Each of these primaries is handcrafted to serve a purpose, one way or the other.

That said, not all Ultimate abilities are among the most balanced in the game. Riot Games did promote Valorant back in 2020 as a first-person shooter, which would deliver "precise gunplay," yet the game lacks this statement by a large margin in some aspects.

Some of these abilities are so promising that a round can sometimes be won by just pushing a button.

These Agent Ultimates in Valorant need to be reined in

All of the Ultimate abilities mentioned below can pretty much maximize the outcome of their use by just pushing a button. They do require skills to be used to some extent, yet the skill ceiling is comparatively lower than some other Agents' Ultimates.

Valorant is a tactical shooter at the end of the day, but these abilities try to alter this statement in many ways. Some of these skills make the title surprisingly one-sided at times, causing teams to just wait and face the predicament caused by the Ultimate.

Here are five primary Agent Ultimates that should be nerfed in Episode 5 of Valorant:

1) KAY/O

Kay/O's NULL/CMD is a huge game changer in both the competitive and professional scene. Once activated, the Ultimate spreads around 40 meters, suppressing all the enemies caught in the range of the ult.

This means that opponents will no longer be able to use any of their abilities for as long as they are suppressed.

While using this Ultimate, once KAY/O is killed, he gets DBNO'd (Down but Not Out) instead of dying. Esse

tially, he can be revived by his teammates.

This aspect of the Ultimate is a little broken, considering how long it lasts. Its active time can be nerfed so enemies will not have to be suppressed for an insanely long period.

2) Viper

Viper's Pit can be used to restrict entry for opponents completely. This Ultimate has no given active duration and can last for as long as Viper is playing inside her cloud. Enemies fear entering the pit as their maximum vision range is reduced to the bare minimum.

Viper can even stay outside the pit for a long duration before she runs out of fuel to charge her Ultimate. This is a broken aspect of this ability that Riot should fix.

She can often toy with her prey inside the pit, delaying the enemy for a massive amount of time. To find Viper inside the cloud, enemies must use utilities like Mollies or Skye's Seekers, which do not always work.

3) Reyna

Empress is one of the game's only abilities that grant players invisibility, apart from Yoru's Dimensional Drift. Reyna gets an increased fire-rate buff and Infinite Dismisses and HP boost during her Ultimate. This breaks the Agent in countless ways as she becomes a killing machine in a 1vX situation.

No other Agent in Valorant even comes close to mimicking Reyna's Ultimate. Infinite Dismisses and Invisibility are aspects of this primary that make it particularly broken and unfair to play against.

Empress can be nerfed by providing limited Dismiss Orbs with no invisibility on dismissals.

4) Fade

Nightfall is a particularly overpowered ability for an Initiator in Valorant. Once activated, a directed shockwave can cover an area. Gamers caught inside the Ultimate will start losing health and be marked by a trail even if they escape the site.

This restricts opponents' play in an area considering they are also deafened and are constantly under Fade's mark. The 75 HP decay of the Ultimate is an overkill for this ability, which could be nerfed down to a much more reasonable amount, like 40-45.

The fact that users trapped within the Nightfall are also deafened is an unnecessary aspect that will not be missed if removed.

5) Chamber

Tour De Force is one of the most liked and powerful Ultimates in Valorant. Chamber can summon a powerful Sniper rifle, which is essentially a far better Operator.

The rifle can kill any enemy with a direct hit and has a post-kill effect, creating a small circle of destabilized terrain.

Players walking into the circle will be slowed, which makes Chamber's job easier to pick out enemies. The rifle itself has a very fast equip time, which, when paired with the slow effect, makes it even more dangerous.

The weapon's fast equip and reload time can be nerfed to keep the Ultimate amongst the more balanced abilities in Valorant.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far