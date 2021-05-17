Top 5 Reyna players to follow in Valorant

Valorant has become immensely popular since its release in June 2020. Riot's first-ever tactical shooter game has been the center of attraction for FPS players in the last few months.

Several agents with multiple unique abilities make this game much more entertaining and attractive. To excel in Valorant, players need to learn how to use their agent's ability effectively.

Reyna is a Duelist in Valorant and with her Leers, Devour and Dismissal abilities she can be a perfect game-changer at times. Very few players can play with this agent effectively. But learning how to use this character effectively can be a game changer in matches.

The top 5 Reyna players in Valorant are as follows:

#1 - Noted:

Vinícius “Noted” Mancinni is one of the best Reyna players in the game. The former Apex Legends professional retired from the competitive circuit last year. Currently, he plays Valorant in his live streams and prefers to play with Reyna.

The way Noted uses Reyna's abilities as an entry-fragger for his team is exceptional. His sharp aim and game sense help him rack up kills with this agent.

#2 - Poiz:

Michael “poiz” Possis is a key part of Cloud9 Blues' recent success. Poiz plays as a duelist for his team. In Valorant, the role of the duelist is to take out frags as early as possible and Poiz always tries to do that for his team and give his side an early advantage.

Using Reyna's abilities, Poiz does this with great effect for his team. He can change the outcome of a round on his own while playing Reyna.

#3 - Asuna:

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk of 100 Thieves is another player to follow for his skills with Reyna. The teenager is exceptional with every agent he gets. With Reyna, he really gets into his stride.

Asuna's sharp aim and quick movements are the key factors in his gameplay. Sometimes it is very difficult to trade him out because of his perfect use of Reyna's Leer and Dismissal abilities.

#4 - Tenz:

Tyson "Tenz" Ngo, who is currently playing for Sentinels on a loan from Cloud9 Blue, is one of the best players in the game. His aggressive gameplay, sharp aim, and quick movement are arguably the best in the game.

With Reyna, he can unleash more of the aggressive nature of the game. Reyna's Devour and Dismissal helps him eliminate his opponents without having the fear of health damage in-game.

#5 - Scream:

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom from Team Liquid is arguably the best Reyna player in the game. ScreaM is known for his excellent 'one-tap' shots and aggressive playstyle.

ScreaM's way of utilizing Reyna's Devour and Dismissal along with Leers is incomparable. ScreaM is excellent with any agent in the game but with Reyna, he consistently produces some great results.