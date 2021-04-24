Possible leak suggests Riot's fighting game Project L's beta version might come by the end of 2021

After the massive success of League of Legends and Valorant, Riot Games is ready to launch Project L very soon. Some recent leaks suggest that Riot is planning to conduct beta testing of the new game by the end of 2021.

The developments for Project L were first revealed in October 2019. A teaser suggested that Riot was working on a new fighting game.

Since then, the devs have been silent about Project L. However, popular YouTuber The Skilled Roy confirmed that some interested gamers from Los Angeles, including himself, got a chance to accept Riot's playtest invitation for Project L. Some insider news quickly followed.

Some rumored leaks about Project L

According to some sources, Project L was supposed to release in early 2021. But, because of the outbreak of COVID-19, Riot was forced to postpone its plan. As things stand, players may get access to Project L in early 2022.

Here are some of the leaks about Riot's new fighting game:

Beta testing by the end of 2021

At the moment, there is no release date or reveal date for the game, but Riot wants to get a beta out by the end of this year. Riot did the same before launching Valorant.

Project L: Early development works [Image Via Riot Games]

Project L characters

Like League of Legends and Valorant, Riot wants to add as many characters as possible to Project L without making it overwhelming to new players. There will be 40-50 characters in this game.

Riot's first Fighting Game[Image Via Riot]

Riot also wants to start slow with around 15 characters at launch and work its way up over the years. Out of these 15 characters, the four (Darius, Ahri, Katarina, Jinx) that were teased at Riot's 10th Anniversary are almost guaranteed to be a part of the launch.

Skins and items

Cosmetics-wise, it is assumed that Project L will be similar to League of Legends, with both skins and chromas released regularly for characters. There will be some paid skins as well that will add new sounds/effects to all of the character moves.

Gaming platforms

According to the rumors, the game will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. Riot wants to make this game "toaster friendly" so that people without gaming PCs can still run the game smoothly.

Riot wants to make this game 'toaster friendly' [Image Via Facebook/Riot Games]

Riot is currently searching for a perfect name for this game; a name that is short and memorable but also conveys that this game is set in the same universe as League of Legends.

As of now, fans are still unsure of Project L's future. However, players can expect some official confirmation from the developers pretty soon.