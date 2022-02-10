Redditor recreates the Valorant map Bind in Minecraft

Reddit is a haven for Minecraft players, and the community on the platform is large, passionate, and skilled at the game. Every day, thousands of players take to the popular social media platform to share and showcase their in-game experiences with other members of the game’s community.

r/Minecraft and r/Minecraftbuilds are among the most popular subreddits for players wanting to share their in-game adventures like builds, screenshots, seeds, and more.

Many players choose to focus on the more eventful mechanics and aspects of the game, like combat, exploration, and more. However, others spend hours, days, and even months working on in-game builds, with their passion driving them to limits previously deemed impossible.

While many builders in the game like to work on builds based on their own ideas, like castles, cottages, and statues, others try to replicate their favorite locations or landmarks from other areas of pop culture, like games, movies, anime, and more. This article will talk about a build by Redditor u/FoxicalOW, who replicated the “Bind” map from the popular first-person shooter Valorant in Minecraft.

Minecraft player builds a replica of Valorant’s 'Bind'

This massive build is incredibly detailed and contains the entire map from Valorant. The build is in a 1:1 ratio compared to the actual map, which means that it is exactly the same size as the real map is in Valorant. Bind is a small, two-site map in the game that has been there since its launch, giving players a ton of time to familiarize themselves with it.

The Redditor shared a screenshot of the map in his Reddit post, which turns out to be the exact same image that appears as the map’s cover on the game’s wiki, and also when the map is loading in-game. Players can actively compare and observe the sheer detail and masterful observation skills that are portrayed in this build.

The build is done using a variety of blocks from the game, from different types and variants of wood to concrete. A huge chunk of the map is covered in stripped oak, jungle, and birch logs. A variety of magma blocks, chains, and player heads have been used for decoration.

The detail of the build and skill of the builder is also evident from the fact that the buildings on the outside of the map are also portrayed in the recreation. Additionally, the builder has used the "Flat" world generation for this build, which can be noted as players spawn below the map when first entering the map.

Building is one of the most time-consuming aspects of the game. However, it is also an aspect that keeps players in the game, building and experimenting with the game’s mechanics to their heart’s content. As new updates roll out for the game, they also bring new blocks and items for players to use in the building, therefore increasing the game’s replayability.

Note: Players can download the "Bind" map for themselves from the link in the post's comments, which leads to the player's Twitter, and then their Discord. The final download link from there can also be found here.

Edited by R. Elahi