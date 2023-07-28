5 best Sentinel players to look out for in Valorant Champions 2023

Valorant Champions, the final event of the VCT official circuit, is where teams from across the globe give it their all to become the World Champions. For 2023, the criteria for qualifying have differed slightly from before. The franchised teams qualified through the Regular Season standings and the LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers), whereas the Chinese teams went through a Qualifier event.

Valorant Champions will have 16 teams from all across the world. They will first go through the Group Stage, which will follow a double elimination format, and then make their way to the Playoffs with a similar format.

The final event of the year will surely give a lot of exciting moments for the community to look back on. Viewers can keep an eye out for certain players who can potentially create such moments. Below is a list of five such Sentinel players you can keep an eye out for, in Valorant Champions 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Alfajer, Boostio, and three Sentinel players to watch out for in Valorant Champions 2023

1) Alfajer

Emir "Alfajer" is a Turkish esports player who plays for Fnatic. He competes in the EMEA region of Valorant esports. Besides the role of Sentinel, Alfajer has also played as the Duelist, Raze, and Sentinel Chamber in the past.

He has been in Fnatic since May 2022 and his growth in the Valorant esports scene has been exponential. He has played in multiple international LAN events and given some of the best performances. Alfajer is a very reliable anchor for his team and has clutched out multiple rounds in unwinnable situations.

Emir had a total ACS (Average Combat Score) of 229.2 in VCT Masters Tokyo, putting him in the top 10 players in the event. He has already bagged two trophies this year and can certainly make it three by winning Valorant Champions 2023.

2) Boostio

Kelden "Bosstio" is an American esports player who plays for Evil Geniuses. He is competing in the Americas region. Apart from Sentinel, Boostio is also very well versed in the role of the Controller, Astra.

Boostio has been a part of Evil Geniuses since 2021. The team found very little success before the franchised leagues. However, things changed in the VCT Americas League as Evil Geniuses underwent a revamp in their roster. After the inclusion of Demon1, the team flourished like never before and made it to the top teams in the world.

Boostio plays very aggressively despite his passive role. His aim mixed with confidence makes these plays work time and again. He had a total ACS of 220.6 in Tokyo where he played three different Agents with three different roles.

3) CHICHOO

Shun "CHICHOO" is a Chinese esports player who plays for EDward Gaming. Besides Sentinel, CHICHOO has also fulfilled the role of a Controller for his team.

CHICHOO is the current rising star in the hall of the best Sentinel players in the world. He made his international debut in Valorant Champions 2022 and got recognition for his insane clutches.

In VCT Masters Tokyo, CHICHOO had an ACS of 191.7. With EDward Gaming's incredible fifth-sixth place finish in the event, there is a high chance that CHICHOO and his team can have an even deeper run in Valorant Champions 2023.

4) nAts

Ayez "nAts" comes from Russia and plays for Team Liquid. He competes in the EMEA region of Valorant esports. nAts also fills in the role of Viper on certain maps.

He exploded into the VCY scene with Gambit Esports back in 2021. The team could qualify for several international events and even won VCT Stage 3: Masters Berlin by defeating Envy. nAts quickly became known for his plays with Cypher and Viper. He could also clutch out rounds for his team when they most needed it.

After his move to Team Liquid for 2023, the team was able to stay as one of the top ones in the region and even won the VCT EMEA League by defeating Fnatic. However, their performance in Tokyo was rather underwhelming. Apart from a few magical moments, nAts and his team had a rough time throughout the event.

5) NagZ

Juan Pablo "NagZ" is a Chilean esports player who currently plays for KRU Esports. He competes in the Americas region of Valorant esports. NagZ was previously the primary Duelist, Jet, for the team but has now switched to more passive Agents like Viper and Killjoy.

NagZ has been a part of KRU since 2021. The team had one of the most memorable runs during Valorant Champions 2021, where they defeated many top-tier teams. Juan and his teammate, keznit, would absolutely destroy the opposition in a matter of minutes.

However, in 2023 KRU had one of the worst runs in VCT Americas' Regular Season as they lost all their matches. The team just wasn't able to go toe to toe with the rest.

This changed during the LCQ as KRU made an undefeated run and secured themselves a spot in Valorant Champions 2023. While the switch to the passive Agents was a little tricky at first, NagZ had an incredible amount of impact with his utilities and intelligent plays. He and his team are looking like their former 2021 selves again and could very well cause havoc in the final event.