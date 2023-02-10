nAts Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

One of the key reasons behind Valorant's popularity is its growing esports scene. VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) 2022 was when the game truly became a global esport as teams from every corner of the world were able to step up to the occasion.

As we head into 2023, Valorant is about to start a new phase in its esports journey - by going the franchising route. The year will kick off with one of the biggest VCT events, i.e., LOCK//IN, and will see all 30 franchised teams and two Chinese squads fight it out. There are numerous players and teams to keep an eye on in this event, and one of them is Team Liquid's nAts.

Get better at Valorant using Team Liquid's nAts' settings

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin is a Russian esports player currently playing for Team Liquid in the roles of Controller and Sentinel.

nAts and his former squad, Gambit Esports, were among the EMEA region's top teams. They qualified for international events in VCT 2021 and dominated all their matches. Gambit Esports later went on to win VCT Stage 3: Masters Berlin and finished second in Valorant Champions 2021. However, that wasn't the case in VCT 2022, as the team narrowly fell short of qualifying for any international event.

nAts is an extremely skilled Valorant player. Following his VCT 2021 success, he quickly rose to fame. His insane aim and lurky and smart plays with Viper created a lot of buzz. For VCT 2023, nAts decided to head to the franchised Team Liquid alongside former teammate Redgar. Going through nAts' settings is a good way to start getting better in Valorant, so this article will focus on nAts' various in-game settings and equipment in 2023. The settings listed are procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.49

eDPI: 392

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Spacebar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 5

Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 4

Use/Equip Ability 2: 4

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.655

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Medium

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: ZOWIE S2

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR

Keyboard: Razor Huntsman V2 TKL

Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha S

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 5

Color Vibrance: 10

Low Blue Light: 0

Instant Mode: Unknown

Picture

Picture Mode: FPS 1

Brightness: 88

Contrast: 65

Sharpness: 6

Gamma: Gamma 3

Color Temperature: Normal

AMA: High

nAts and Team Liquid will kick off their matches in Group Omega of LOCK//IN, going up against one of the top APAC (Asia-Pacific) VCT teams, i.e., Team Secret. Team Liquid is looking like one of the best teams in EMEA this year, and it will be exciting to see them play in LOCK//IN.

