nAts Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

One of the key reasons behind Valorant's popularity is its growing esports scene. VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) 2022 was when the game truly became a global esport as teams from every corner of the world were able to step up to the occasion.
As we head into 2023, Valorant is about to start a new phase in its esports journey - by going the franchising route. The year will kick off with one of the biggest VCT events, i.e., LOCK//IN, and will see all 30 franchised teams and two Chinese squads fight it out. There are numerous players and teams to keep an eye on in this event, and one of them is Team Liquid's nAts.
Get better at Valorant using Team Liquid's nAts' settings
Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin is a Russian esports player currently playing for Team Liquid in the roles of Controller and Sentinel.
nAts and his former squad, Gambit Esports, were among the EMEA region's top teams. They qualified for international events in VCT 2021 and dominated all their matches. Gambit Esports later went on to win VCT Stage 3: Masters Berlin and finished second in Valorant Champions 2021. However, that wasn't the case in VCT 2022, as the team narrowly fell short of qualifying for any international event.
nAts is an extremely skilled Valorant player. Following his VCT 2021 success, he quickly rose to fame. His insane aim and lurky and smart plays with Viper created a lot of buzz. For VCT 2023, nAts decided to head to the franchised Team Liquid alongside former teammate Redgar. Going through nAts' settings is a good way to start getting better in Valorant, so this article will focus on nAts' various in-game settings and equipment in 2023. The settings listed are procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.49
- eDPI: 392
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Spacebar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 5
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability 2: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.655
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: ZOWIE S2
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR
- Keyboard: Razor Huntsman V2 TKL
- Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha S
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 5
- Color Vibrance: 10
- Low Blue Light: 0
- Instant Mode: Unknown
Picture
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 88
- Contrast: 65
- Sharpness: 6
- Gamma: Gamma 3
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: High
nAts and Team Liquid will kick off their matches in Group Omega of LOCK//IN, going up against one of the top APAC (Asia-Pacific) VCT teams, i.e., Team Secret. Team Liquid is looking like one of the best teams in EMEA this year, and it will be exciting to see them play in LOCK//IN.