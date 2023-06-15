How to import CHICHOO's crosshair code in Valorant (2023)

Valorant is among the most popular and trending FPS (First Person Shooter) games for the current generation. The game's visual appeal and satisfying gunplay continue to draw many players daily. Valorant also has a vast roster of characters allowing players to experiment and create unique team compositions. The biggest reason for Valorant's continuous success has been its esports scene.

Valorant Champions Tour has always given chances to teams and players from all over the world to compete on the biggest stage. This leads to many lesser-known regions finally getting their chance to show off their skills and dominate on the highest stage internationally.

China hasn't had appearances, but one team from the region has seemingly grabbed everyone's attention: EDward Gaming. This squad is filled with players who have consistently delivered on the big stage. One player that has been pivotal to their team is CHICHOO.

Valorant crosshair profile (2023) - EDward Gaming's CHICHOO

Shun "CHICHOO" Zhi Wan is a Chinese esports player who competes for the team EDward Gaming. He has mainly fulfilled the role of a Sentinel for his team but has also played the role of Controller, Viper, and Omen when needed.

CHICHOO has been with EDward Gaming since May 2021. The squad could dominate regionally and became one of China's top teams. The team displayed potential but didn't get a chance to showcase it to the world until 2022.

In 2022, EDward Gaming had its international debut in Champions Tour East Asia: Last Chance Qualifiers, wherein the winner would qualify for Valorant Champions, Istanbul. The team cruised through and won the event without dropping a single map. This put a lot of eyeballs on the Chinese Valorant players. EDward Gaming didn't have the best time in Champions, but proved that they could go toe to toe against the world's top teams.

CHICHOO looked amazing throughout the event. He would clutch out multiple rounds for his team and keep them in the series. Recently, CHICHOO had a total ACS (Average Combat Score) of 220.3 in the FGC Valorant Invitational 2023: Act 2.

CHICHOO is a smart player who finds great timing with his lurks and can change the outcome of a round through his multi-kills. He is a clutch master for his team and can be included in the discussion of one of the best Sentinel players in the world. He is an important part of their team's recent success.

Players who wish to play like CHICHOO can start to do so by using his crosshair profile code. CHICHOO's crosshair code is as follows:

0;s;1;P;c;5;u;1B29C1FF;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

This crosshair might help players who prefer to play as Sentinels.

How to apply CHICHOO's crosshair to your profile

To import CHICHOO's crosshair in the game, players will have to access the Settings section in-game and click on the Crosshair tab in the middle.

Crosshair Profile menu in-game (Image via Riot Games)

After that, click on "Import Profile Code," denoted with a downward arrow. The image can be referred to if you have trouble locating the option.

Then copy the crosshair code above and paste it into the Import Profile box. Once the code has been pasted, click on the "Import" option, and the required crosshair should be visible on the screen.

How to import a new crosshair profile (Image via Riot Games)

After the process is complete, the crosshair should be available. Players can customize the crosshair according to their wishes.

