Valorant Breeze Agent tier list for January 2024

Valorant's Breeze is a map that was added to the game in April 2021. The map has a traditional design with two sites, A and B, along with a decently sized area in the middle. Its unique features are the ropes that can be used to go to an upper level and a one-way chute, also known as a vent.

Breeze is one of the largest maps in Valorant. It started out as an attacker-sided map, but recent changes have balanced the playing field. Due to its size, the duels in Breeze are usually long-ranged, which allows Sniper Rifles, especially the Operator, to take center stage.

This article will rank Valorant's current Agent roster in a detailed tier list for Breeze.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking all Valorant Agents in a tier list for the map, Breeze

Valorant all Agents' tier list for Split (Image via Tiermaker)

At the moment, there are 23 Agents in Valorant. These have bee divided into five tiers in this article:

S-tier A-tier B-tier C-tier D-tier

Here, S is the highest tier, whereas D is the lowest.

S tier

S tier is filled with Agents that are the ideal choices in Valorant's current meta. It includes the following Agents:

Jett

Cypher

Viper

Sova

KAY/O

The Agent, Viper (Image via Riot Games)

Jett is the best Duelist pick for a large map like Breeze. She can get a lot of value from the Operator and can easily create space with her Updraft and Tailwind. For a Sentinel, Cypher will be the best choice for Breeze. Unlike most Sentinels, Cypher doesn't have any range limit on his Trapwires, so he can rotate to help his teammates while keeping his abilities enabled on either site of Breeze.

Sova and KAY/O are ideal Initiator picks for Breeze. While Sova's Recon Bolt can get tons of information in the large and wide areas of the map, KAY/O's ultimate, NULL/cmd, can cover the entire site, allowing for a smoother entry during executes or a retake situation. KAY/O's FLASH/drive can also find a lot of value as the large areas of Breeze allow for flashes high up in the air, which are usually inescapable.

Viper is the go-to pick for Breeze. Her Toxic Screen can cut off large portions of the map and allows her to lurk. She can also fulfill the role of a secondary Sentinel during the defensive half, and her ultimate, Viper's Pit, is very powerful on Breeze.

A tier

This tier contains the list of Valorant Agents that aren't initial picks, but they can be extremely impactful if used correctly. The Agents in this tier are:

Harbor

Astra

Skye

Breach

Yoru

Chamber

The Agent, Chamber (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant's Breeze is among the few maps that allow Harbor to shine. Much like Viper, his High Tide can be extremely useful in cutting off large portions of the map. His ultimate, Reckoning, can be perfect to initiate executes and collect information. However, he lacks the ability to anchor a site the way a Viper can.

Surprisingly, Astra can be perfect for this. She can also easily smoke any part of the map through her astral projection. Her ultimate ability, Cosmic Divide, is another great way to retake large sites of Breeze. However, the only issue with Astra is that her smokes don't recharge quickly.

Skye and Breach both bring different things to the table for Breeze. Skye's Guiding Light is perfect for getting information on a large map like Breeze, which has a lot of lurking potential. On the other hand, Breach's Flashpoint can be used on multiple objects and walls to give his teammates the upper hand. Both of these Agents also have great ultimates that significantly tip the odds in their favor.

Yoru and Chamber might seem like a couple of odd choices for Breeze, but their teleportation abilities can have a huge impact on the match. Yoru's Gatecrash can be used to sneak past a Sentinel's utility. It can also be used to peek aggressively for information and then safely teleport to the many distant locations of Breeze.

The same can be done with Chamber's Rendezvous. A huge benefit of Chamber is that he comes with his own Sniper Rifle, the Tour De Force, which can be crucial in the long-range duels of Breeze.

B tier

This tier includes the Valorant Agents that are harder to use but possess great abilities. Here are the Agents of this tier:

Reyna

Neon

Fade

Gekko

Brimstone

Omen

The Agent, Fade (Image via Riot Games)

Reyna on Breeze is no different than onother Valorant maps. However, due to her Leer changes, she can nearsight enemies at huge distances on Breeze. While she is nowhere near the best choice, she certainly isn't the worst Duelist pick either.

As for Neon, her High Gear is very useful to rotate quickly across the long distances of Breeze. Her Fast Lane can act like a Viper Toxic Screen, whereas her ultimate, Overdrive, can shred people quickly in long-range duels. However, both of these Agents lack the ability to safely pass through the anchoring Sentinel's utilities.

Fade and Gekko are two agents whose abilities have a lot more impact in wider areas. However, unlike Sova and KAY/O, they can't be thrown at larger distances. Their ultimate abilities can be very helpful in quick executions on site and in locating enemies that may be hiding in tricky spots. The Prowler and Wingman can also be used to break down Cypher's Trapwires if used properly.

Omen and Brimstone suffer in Breeze since both of these Agents fail as Controllers on larger maps. With Omen, the smoke will take a longer time to travel to the desired destination, whereas Brimstone will need to be near the area to even spot the locations on his display. However, these Agents have abilities that can be somewhat useful on Breeze depending on the situation.

C tier

This tier includes the Agents unsuitable for Breeze. These are:

Raze

Phoenix

Killjoy

Sage

The Agent, Sage (Image via Riot Games)

Raze is considered the fastest Duelist Agent in Valorant. However, she can't travel long distances on Breeze as the map does not offer her proper structures to launch off of. The only abilities that can find some value with Raze on Breeze are the Paintshells and the Showstopper. Phoenix, on the other hand, suffers heavily as he lacks traversal abilities and is hence very slow.

While Killjoy is great on other Valorant maps, she can be a liability on Breeze. Due to the limited range of utility and the map's wider areas, it becomes very difficult to hold sites with Killjoy on this map. As for Sage, her Barrier Orb can be pretty useless as it can be broken because Breeze has multiple entry points. Sadly, all her abilities will have a minimal impact on the map.

D tier

This includes the Agents that are the worst choices and have almost no value on the map. This includes the Agents:

ISO

Deadlock

The Agent, Deadlock (Image via Riot Games)

The two recent Valorant Agents, ISO and Deadlock, are frustrating for a map like Breeze. ISO is unable to scale up with his team, whereas his ultimate, Kill Contract, might not even trap an enemy due to the map being huge.

Similarly, it is extremely difficult for Deadlock to land her ultimate, Annihilation, on enemies. Her Sonic Sensors can also provide a false sense of security, as enemies can easily walk past them.

For more lists and guides, check out Sportskeeda's Valorant page.