5 best Valorant nAts Viper walls you need to know

nAts stands as one of the greatest Viper players in Valorant. Currently playing for Team Liquid, he has mastered the art of lurking and proven instrumental to the victories of every single e-sports team he has ever graced. While mastering Viper walls and nAts may be difficult, it's worth learning his exact lineups to try and get similar value out of Viper's util.

Ad

Therefore, this article will highlight five of the best Viper walls used by nAts in professional matches. The list is arranged in no particular order or ranking and is meant to help educate players and improve their gameplay.

Five of the best Viper walls used by nAts in Valorant

1) B Long on Icebox

Icebox offensive wall in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

This B Long wall on Icebox does everything you need and more. You can cut through the site and keep enough space to plant the spike. The area in the back of the site and Snowman gets blocked off, and it becomes extremely difficult for enemies in mid to see your team.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, nAts also uses this wall to lurk, listen in on enemy team movements in mid, and more. It's the perfect example of a Viper wall in Valorant that gives your team space to plant and makes it strategically difficult for the enemy to take risks trying to breach through.

2) B to A Rubble on Lotus

B Main to A Rubble Lotus in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

This is a highly defensive wall that covers up the B Main entrance and cuts off enemy vision from the A Rubble area. So, if the opponents attempt to rush in, they can be met with numerous strategies. Your team can push up and get close and personal, and you may also remain far behind the defensive lines. This wall gives you the luxury of options, which is often abused by players as good as Liquid's nAts, who currently leads the Valorant roster.

Ad

While the pros are strong, it's important to understand that a bold enemy may just flash and push past it. Valorant is, after all, a game of outsmarting the opponent. So be wary of Initiators such as Sova, Breach, and KAY/O.

3) A Showers on Bind

Bind A aggressive Viper Wall (Image via Riot Games)

This A Showers wall can help you surprise enemies while defending the site. Shoot it straight from behind the boxes on the site, and it'll cover up the entry points into Showers and allow you a pocket of space right outside it.

Ad

You may also send a Duelist like Yoru or Waylay to take a frag from the little space captured right outside Showers. It's a strong wall to keep that area protected and covered up in the absence of a Sentinel.

4) Classic Pearl A Site offensive wall

Pearl classic execute wall (Image via Riot Games)

When on Pearl in Valorant, you're forced to cover up multiple entryways on the left side of the site. This makes it vital for your team to pick Agents such as Viper or Harbor. Choose the perfect wall to cover up the back of the site, along with the pathway to A Link.

Ad

This means you and your team have two spots less to worry about while flooding the site. All you must do now is take care of the right side of the site, where enemies can still hide and come from. The wall isn't too fancy, but it gets the job done perfectly.

5) C to B Main on Haven

Haven C to B Main wall (Image via Riot Games)

Finally, you can cover up the entrances of C Site and B Site on Haven with a single wall. This covers up exactly three entryways, including C Garage, which makes it easier for a single Sentinel to perhaps focus their attention on A Site, the only one not guarded by smokes.

The classic Viper plus Cypher combination on Haven will prove to be appropriate and rather balanced on the defensive side of things while playing Valorant.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More