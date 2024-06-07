Valorant Agents List: Abilities, real names, release dates, and more

Valorant Agents are perhaps the biggest draw of Riot Games' first-person tactical shooter. From the latest addition to the roster, Clove, to some of the oldest, like Brimstone, all 24 characters have unique and interesting abilities. Riot Games has clearly put in a lot of effort in the crafting of all of these units.

Most of these Agents have very publicly available storylines, names, and much more. They are well-written and functional characters with their own abilities and personalities.

Here's a list of all the Valorant Agents, as well as their abilities, real names, and release dates.

All Valorant Agents list: Abilities, names, and other details

1) Clove

Clove Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

We start off with the latest Valorant Agents, Clove. They are the 24th Agent in the game and the only one who can willingly self-revive themselves with their ultimate. They were released on March 26, 2024. Their real name is yet to be revealed in the game.

Trending

Abilities

Not Dead Yet: The ult allows Clove to come back to life within a limited time frame and become intangible for a short period of time. The only way to remain alive is to get a kill or an assist. Patch 8.11 nerfed Clove, who now needs eight orbs to unlock the ultimate. Previously, it was seven.

The ult allows Clove to come back to life within a limited time frame and become intangible for a short period of time. The only way to remain alive is to get a kill or an assist. Patch 8.11 nerfed Clove, who now needs eight orbs to unlock the ultimate. Previously, it was seven. Meddel: Clove's other abilities include the (Q) Meddel, an orb that can be thrown. It decays opponents when they come into contact with it.

Clove's other abilities include the (Q) Meddel, an orb that can be thrown. It decays opponents when they come into contact with it. Ruse: Their (E) ability is called Ruse, which is a Smoke that lasts for about 13.5 seconds.

Their (E) ability is called Ruse, which is a Smoke that lasts for about 13.5 seconds. Pick-Me-Up: Clove's (C) ability is Pick-Me-Up, which gives them a temporary boost in health and speed after eliminating an enemy.

2) Iso

Iso Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Released on October 31, 2023, Iso is a Chinese "fixer for hire" as described by Riot Games. One of the newer Valorant Agents, Iso can generate a bulletproof shield that allows him to take one shot from any weapon in the game without taking damage. Iso's real name was revealed to be Li Zhao Yu.

Abilities

Double Tap: This is his (E) ability. Once triggered, Iso grants himself a shield that activates after a one-second animation during which he cannot use his weapons. This shield can take damage once before breaking and Iso has only one charge of it but it resets after two kills.

This is his (E) ability. Once triggered, Iso grants himself a shield that activates after a one-second animation during which he cannot use his weapons. This shield can take damage once before breaking and Iso has only one charge of it but it resets after two kills. Undercut: His other abilities include the (Q) Undercut ability which applies a Fragile state to enemies after being shot towards them.

His other abilities include the (Q) Undercut ability which applies a Fragile state to enemies after being shot towards them. Contingency: The (C) ability is called Contingency which allows Iso to release a bulletproof wall that moves forward automatically and provides cover from enemy fire.

The (C) ability is called Contingency which allows Iso to release a bulletproof wall that moves forward automatically and provides cover from enemy fire. Kill Contract: Finally, Iso's ult (X) is called Kill Contract and takes seven orbs to be unlocked. Once fired, the Agent enters a 1v1 dimension with his target at full health and shields for both of them. Killing the target allows Iso to respawn on the map, the same applies to Iso's opponent.

3) Yoru

Yoru in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Japanese warrior originally named Ryo Kiritani, Yoru is capable of ripping holes through dimensions. He was released on January 12, 2021.

Abilities

Dimensional Drift: Allows the Agent to enter a space and move around the map for a limited time without being seen or affected by enemies in the game. Yoru can also use all his abilities while in this state. The ult requires one to collect seven orbs in order to be unlocked.

Allows the Agent to enter a space and move around the map for a limited time without being seen or affected by enemies in the game. Yoru can also use all his abilities while in this state. The ult requires one to collect seven orbs in order to be unlocked. Blindside: His abilities include the (Q) Blindside which is a flash that explodes after bouncing off a surface blinding enemies for about 1.75 seconds.

His abilities include the (Q) Blindside which is a flash that explodes after bouncing off a surface blinding enemies for about 1.75 seconds. Fakeout: His (C) ability is called Fakeout where Yoru can create a clone of himself and set it up to be launched at will by pressing the alternate fire. The clone can also be allowed to be launched immediately with the fire button. Upon firing, the Clone will walk in a straight line and will blind enemies if they shoot it.

His (C) ability is called Fakeout where can create a clone of himself and set it up to be launched at will by pressing the alternate fire. The clone can also be allowed to be launched immediately with the fire button. Upon firing, the Clone will walk in a straight line and will blind enemies if they shoot it. Gatecrash: Finally, the (E) ability in the Agent's kit is called Gatecrash and allows Yoru to teleport after sending a beacon across the map or letting it stay stable in one spot by using the alternate fire.

4) Chamber

Valorant Chamber (Image via Riot Games)

Vincent Fabron, better known as Chamber is a French weapons designer who was released in the game on November 16, 2021. Naturally, he is one of the Valorant Agents with the best set of weapons in the game. with his (Q) ability being the Headhunter.

Abilities

Headhunter: Equip a powerful handgun capable of 1-shot killing anyone as long as you get a headshot at any range. Body shots give out 55 damage and each of the eight rounds costs 100 credits to purchase.

Equip a powerful handgun capable of 1-shot killing anyone as long as you get a headshot at any range. Body shots give out 55 damage and each of the eight rounds costs 100 credits to purchase. Trademark: His (C) ability, Trademark, is perhaps the only one that separates him from Duelists. Since Chamber is a Sentinel, the Trademark acts as a trap slowing enemies down once they're detected in its limited range.

His (C) ability, Trademark, is perhaps the only one that separates him from Duelists. Since is a Sentinel, the Trademark acts as a trap slowing enemies down once they're detected in its limited range. Rendevouz: His (E) ability is a teleport with a short range. As long as you're in range of your anchor, you can teleport back to it safely by pressing (E) again.

His (E) ability is a teleport with a short range. As long as you're in range of your anchor, you can teleport back to it safely by pressing (E) again. Tour De Force: Finally, his (X) is a sniper with only five rounds which one-shot kills enemies with one shot to the head or the body creating a lingering slow field around the shot-down target. This ability called the Tour De Force is a custom rifle that takes eight orbs to be unlocked in the game.

5) Astra

Valorant Astra (Image via Riot Games)

Efia Danso, or Astra, is a Ghanaian Valorant Agent capable of manipulating the whole map from one single spot. No other Controller in the game has a range quite like Astra.

She is one of the most capable Valorant Agents when it comes to being a Controller and was released in the game on March 2, 2021.

Abilities

Nebula: Her (E) Ability is a long-range Smoke that can be placed anywhere on the map after entering the astral form by pressing the ultimate key (X).

Her (E) Ability is a long-range Smoke that can be placed anywhere on the map after entering the astral form by pressing the ultimate key (X). Nova Puls: Her (Q) ability it creates a small circular field where enemies get concussed once the ability is triggered.

Her (Q) ability it creates a small circular field where enemies get concussed once the ability is triggered. Gravity Well: Similarly, her (C) ability pulls enemies to the center shortly making them vulnerable in a small field.

Similarly, her (C) ability pulls enemies to the center shortly making them vulnerable in a small field. Cosmic Divide: Finally, her ultimate (X) is called Cosmic Divide where Astra can divide the whole map into two sections with an impenetrable wall that blocks all sound and vision as well as projectiles. The ultimate takes seven orbs to charge and Astra can have up to five stars to use all her abilities.

6) Jett

Jett Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Released on April 7, 2020, Han Sunwoo, or Jett is the poster child of Valorant. The Duelist harnesses the wind using her signature (E) ability, Tailwind, to get out of trouble. She is naturally one of the most popular Valorant Agents the game has to offer because of these abilities.

Abilities

Tailwind: It can be used after pressing (E) once to trigger it and for a certain duration of time, it can be used to dash away from enemies into safety by pressing the key again.

It can be used after pressing (E) once to trigger it and for a certain duration of time, it can be used to dash away from enemies into safety by pressing the key again. Updraft: Her other abilities include the (Q) Updraft which elevates Jett upwards for a quick moment.

Her other abilities include the (Q) Updraft which elevates Jett upwards for a quick moment. Cloudburst: The (C) ability of the Duelist is Cloudburst which is a short-duration smoke launched at will that can be directed by holding the fire key.

The (C) ability of the Duelist is Cloudburst which is a short-duration smoke launched at will that can be directed by holding the fire key. Bladestorm: Finally, the ultimate takes eight ult orbs to activate and lets Jett summon highly accurate daggers that can be launched at enemies. Headshots do 150 damage at any range while body shots deal 50 damage.

7) Kay/O

Valorant Kay/O (Image via Riot Games)

As an Initiator, Kay/O specializes in collecting information. He was released on June 11, 2021, and is the only one of the Initiator Valorant Agents who can suppress enemy abilities. Kay/O's real name is still unknown in the game.

Abilities

ZERO/POINT: His (E) ability is a trowable dagger that suppresses enemies detected in its range after impact.

His (E) ability is a trowable dagger that suppresses enemies detected in its range after impact. NULL/CMD: Suppressed enemies can no longer use any abilities for a short duration. His ultimate NULL/CMD is similar to this as it suppresses all enemies in a longer range than Kay/O himself. Once the agent is eliminated mid-ult, he can be revived by any teammate. In the meantime, enemies remain suppressed as Kay/O pulses multiple times and each pulse causes a wave of suppression that lasts eight seconds.

Suppressed enemies can no longer use any abilities for a short duration. His ultimate NULL/CMD is similar to this as it suppresses all enemies in a longer range than Kay/O himself. Once the agent is eliminated mid-ult, he can be revived by any teammate. In the meantime, enemies remain suppressed as Kay/O pulses multiple times and each pulse causes a wave of suppression that lasts eight seconds. FLASH/DRIVE: His (Q) is called FLASH/DRIVE and is a flash grenade that is for 2.25 seconds on primary fire and 1.25 seconds on secondary fire.

His (Q) is called FLASH/DRIVE and is a flash grenade that is for 2.25 seconds on primary fire and 1.25 seconds on secondary fire. FRAG/MENT: Finally, the (C) ability is a FRAG/MENT that acts like a Molotov. Once thrown, it sticks to the ground and explodes multiple times dealing 25-60 damage in a small circular area.

8) Brimstone

Brimstone Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Liam Byrne, better known as Brimstone is often considered the leader of all Valorant Agents. As a Controller, Brimstone has three smokes he can use. Brimstone was released on April 7, 2020.

Abilities

Sky Smoke: with his signature (E) ability to select areas to drop the circular smokes in a limited range.

with his signature (E) ability to select areas to drop the circular smokes in a limited range. Incendiary: His (Q) is an Incendiary Molotov that can be launched with the fire key. It lasts for seven seconds and deals 60 damage per second.

His (Q) is an Incendiary Molotov that can be launched with the fire key. It lasts for seven seconds and deals 60 damage per second. Stim Beacon: His (C) ability is a Stim Beacon that gives teammates in a limited range a boost in speed, fire rate, reload speed, and other things for about 12 seconds.

His (C) ability is a Stim Beacon that gives teammates in a limited range a boost in speed, fire rate, reload speed, and other things for about 12 seconds. Orbital Strike: Finally, his (X) ultimate is called Orbital Strike where Brimstone can select a circular area to unleash a high-energy laser on. Enemies in this area take heavy damage of about 20 HP per tick for about three seconds with 6.67 ticks occurring every second.

9) Sage

Sage Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Released on April 7, 2020, the Radiant healer, Wei Ling Ying is better known as Sage. She is one of the original five Valorant Agents who are available for free in the game.

Abilities

Healing Orb: With her (E) ability, she can heal allies for 100 HP points and herself by pressing alternate fire. Self-heal only heals Sage up to 30 HP.

With her (E) ability, she can heal allies for 100 HP points and herself by pressing alternate fire. Self-heal only heals Sage up to 30 HP. Slow Orb: Her (Q) is a Slow Orb that spreads in a limited area upon firing and slows enemies down.

Her (Q) is a Slow Orb that spreads in a limited area upon firing and slows enemies down. Barrier Orb: The (C) ability is a Barrier Orb that erects a wall that can take up to 800 damage before breaking.

The (C) ability is a Barrier Orb that erects a wall that can take up to 800 damage before breaking. Resurrection: Finally, her ultimate (X) is called RESURRECTION where Sage can revive a downed ally to full health. The ultimate takes eight orbs to unlock.

10) Raze

Raze Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Released in April 2020, Raze is a Duelist from Brazil and is also known as Tayane Alves.

Abilities

Boom Bot: Her (C) ability is a self-directed bot that detects enemies and explodes in their proximity if it gets close enough. It deals 30-80 damage depending on the distance of the explosion. However, it can also be broken by shooting at it.

Her (C) ability is a self-directed bot that detects enemies and explodes in their proximity if it gets close enough. It deals 30-80 damage depending on the distance of the explosion. However, it can also be broken by shooting at it. Paint Shells: Raze's (E) are her famous Paint Shells, a grenade that erupts once leaving smaller grenades behind which also explode dealing additional damage. Getting caught in all the explosions will likely defeat one or multiple opponents as each blast can take up to 55 HP away from you.

Raze's (E) are her famous Paint Shells, a grenade that erupts once leaving smaller grenades behind which also explode dealing additional damage. Getting caught in all the explosions will likely defeat one or multiple opponents as each blast can take up to 55 HP away from you. Blast Pack: Her (Q) ability is a Blast Pack also known as Raze's Satchels which propel her forward when triggered.

Her (Q) ability is a Blast Pack also known as Raze's Satchels which propel her forward when triggered. Showstopper: Finally, her (X) ultimate is called the Showstopper, a powerful Rocket Launcher that can deal a maximum of 150 damage to the opponent. Clearly, Raze is one of the most explosive Agents in the game.

11) Omen

Omen Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Omen is one of the Controller class Valorant Agents. A mysterious persona, Omen is seemingly unaware of his own true identity. He was released in the game with the closed beta which began on April 7, 2020.

Abilities

Dark Cover: His signature (E) ability is a smoke that lasts 15 seconds once deployed in a limited range on the map.

His signature (E) ability is a smoke that lasts 15 seconds once deployed in a limited range on the map. Shrouded Step: He can also teleport in a short to mid-range with his (C) Shrouded Step ability.

He can also teleport in a short to mid-range with his (C) Shrouded Step ability. Paranoia: His (Q) is a powerful blind that can be deployed in a straight line near sights and deafens enemies for two seconds. It can also be fired straight through surfaces and walls.

His (Q) is a powerful blind that can be deployed in a straight line near sights and deafens enemies for two seconds. It can also be fired straight through surfaces and walls. From The Shadows: Finally, his (X) ultimate is the From The Shadow which takes seven ult orbs to unlock. Omen can teleport anywhere on the map with this ultimate for a single time.

12) Viper

Viper Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Viper was also released with the other closed beta Valorant Agents on April 7, 2020. Originally named Sabine Callas, the Controller unleashes poisonous smoke onto the map.

Her passive abilities include a Fuel meter which goes down while using her smokes and replenishes when the smokes are not active in the game. Moreover, all her smokes decay the opponents who pass through them.

Abilities

Toxic Screen: Her signature (E) ability is Toxic Screen, a wall of smoke that lasts until the fuel gauge gets too low for it to be sustained.

Her signature (E) ability is Toxic Screen, a wall of smoke that lasts until the fuel gauge gets too low for it to be sustained. Poison Cloud: Similarly, the (Q) ability is a Poison Cloud, an orb of smoke that can be deployed only once in the game and can only be redeployed before the end of the buy phase. If both the Toxic Screen and Poison Cloud are activated together, the fuel gauge goes down faster.

Similarly, the (Q) ability is a Poison Cloud, an orb of smoke that can be deployed only once in the game and can only be redeployed before the end of the buy phase. If both the Toxic Screen and Poison Cloud are activated together, the fuel gauge goes down faster. Snakebite: She also has one charge of her (C) ability, Snake Bite, a toxic Molotov-like projectile that removes 12.5 HP from the opponents each second when fired on the ground.

She also has one charge of her (C) ability, Snake Bite, a toxic Molotov-like projectile that removes 12.5 HP from the opponents each second when fired on the ground. Viper's Pit: Finally, her ultimate (X) is Viper's Pit, an ultimate that takes nine orbs and converts a small area into Viper's domain. Enemies in it are decayed heavily with each passing second and get nearsighted while Viper can see them perfectly. It can last as long as Viper is in it and as she leaves, the fuel gauge slowly goes down with the Pit falling apart once it's low enough.

13) Pheonix

Valorant Pheonix (Image via Riot Games)

Another one of the Valorant Agents from the closed Beta, Phoenix was also released on April 7, 2020. Jamie Adeyemi is a master of fire and hails from the UK.

Abilities

Hot Hands: His signature (E) ability is called Hot Hands, a ball of fire that can be fired on the floor. It can either damage enemies for up to 60 HP/second or heal Pheonix when used with alternate fire.

His signature (E) ability is called Hot Hands, a ball of fire that can be fired on the floor. It can either damage enemies for up to 60 HP/second or heal Pheonix when used with alternate fire. Curveball: His (Q) ability is a flash called Curveball. Equip it with the key and by using the fire button, curve it to the left side to blind enemies for 1.5 seconds. Pressing alternate fire curves it to the right.

His (Q) ability is a flash called Curveball. Equip it with the key and by using the fire button, curve it to the left side to blind enemies for 1.5 seconds. Pressing alternate fire curves it to the right. Blaze: His (C) ability is a flame wall called Blaze that blocks enemy vision and also heals Pheonix if he interacts with it physically. You can also bend the wall by holding fire and it takes 30 HP/second from the opponents.

His (C) ability is a flame wall called Blaze that blocks enemy vision and also heals Pheonix if he interacts with it physically. You can also bend the wall by holding fire and it takes 30 HP/second from the opponents. Run it Back: Press the ultimate key to place a marker in Phoenix's location and move forward. This allows his body to get into action and take full damage. Once he is eliminated in this form, he respawns into the location of the marker and is unable to use his weapons for a short duration. This ultimate takes six orbs.

14) Sova

Sova Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Sova was one of the closed Beta Valorant Agents and was released on April 7, 2020. He is an initiator whose real name is Alexander (Sasha) Novikov.

Abilities

Recon Bolt: A master archer, Sova can send down a Recon Bolt with his signature (E) ability which scans opponents in its visible range and can be broken if shot down. The arrow sticks to surfaces like walls and scans an area for 3.2 seconds.

A master archer, Sova can send down a Recon Bolt with his signature (E) ability which scans opponents in its visible range and can be broken if shot down. The arrow sticks to surfaces like walls and scans an area for 3.2 seconds. Shock Bolt: His (Q) ability is a similar Shock Bolt which has a similar trajectory except it explodes on impact dealing 1-75 HP damage to opponents. Both arrows can be bounced off of the surface either once or twice depending on the player.

His (Q) ability is a similar Shock Bolt which has a similar trajectory except it explodes on impact dealing 1-75 HP damage to opponents. Both arrows can be bounced off of the surface either once or twice depending on the player. Owl Drone: His (C) ability is an Owl Drone which can be deployed as Sova remains stationary from a distance. It flies into enemy territory for seven seconds looking for opponents and can shoot a recon dart of its own by clicking the fire button.

His (C) ability is an Owl Drone which can be deployed as Sova remains stationary from a distance. It flies into enemy territory for seven seconds looking for opponents and can shoot a recon dart of its own by clicking the fire button. Hunter's Fury: Finally, his ultimate (X) is called Hunter's Fury which is an eight-orb ultimate. Sova unleashes long-range wall-piercing energy blasts that deal 80 HP damage when opponents are hit. Each hit also reveals an opponent by scanning them.

15) Harbor

The only Agent of Indian descent, Varun Batra has the power of the waves on his side. Harbor was one of the few Valorant Agents released in 2022, on October 8.

Abilities

High Tide: Harbor can create a wall of water that blocks enemy vision with his signature ability called High Tide. Fire to release it and hold fire to curve the wall at will.

Harbor can create a wall of water that blocks enemy vision with his signature ability called High Tide. Fire to release it and hold fire to curve the wall at will. Cove: Apart from that, he can also equip his (Q) ability called Cove which acts as a spherical shield of water that can take 500 HP damage from bullets. Projectiles such as a Molotov can go through.

Apart from that, he can also equip his (Q) ability called Cove which acts as a spherical shield of water that can take 500 HP damage from bullets. Projectiles such as a Molotov can go through. Cascade: His (C) ability is called Cascade which harbors a massive wave of water that acts as a short-duration smoke that can be launched in one direction and frozen in place once it reaches its intended destination. Both the smoke abilities slow enemies down as they pass through it.

His (C) ability is called Cascade which harbors a massive wave of water that acts as a short-duration smoke that can be launched in one direction and frozen in place once it reaches its intended destination. Both the smoke abilities slow enemies down as they pass through it. Reckoning: Finally, his ultimate (X) is called Reckoning and takes seven orbs to be unlocked. It lasts for nine seconds and progressively moves forward in the direction it is unleashed in concussing enemies caught in it by geyser strikes. Enemies must move out of the way to avoid these concussive strikes.

16) Reyna

Reyna Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Zyanya Mondragón, better known as Reyna, is a Duelist released on June 2, 2020. She is one of the first few Valorant Agents introduced in the game post-closed beta.

Abilities

Devour: Reyna is capable of filling up her health bar after eliminating an enemy or assisting in damage with her (Q) Devour ability. After each elimination, a Soul Orb appears for Reyna which can be used to either Devour or Dismiss which is her signature (E) ability.

Reyna is capable of filling up her health bar after eliminating an enemy or assisting in damage with her (Q) Devour ability. After each elimination, a Soul Orb appears for Reyna which can be used to either Devour or Dismiss which is her signature (E) ability. Dismiss: Using this, the Agent becomes intangible and can get out of troublesome situations without getting hit. The Dismiss only lasts for a short duration.

Using this, the Agent becomes intangible and can get out of troublesome situations without getting hit. The Dismiss only lasts for a short duration. Leer: Her (C) ability is called Leer. It near-sights enemies for 1.6 seconds or until it is destroyed by shooting at it.

Her (C) ability is called Leer. It near-sights enemies for 1.6 seconds or until it is destroyed by shooting at it. Empress: Finally, her ultimate (X) is called Empress. Reyna gains a combat stim boosting her speed and can avail unlimited soul orbs using them to Dismiss and Devour at the same time by using her signature ability. Additionally, during this state, Reyna also becomes invisible while dismissing.

With the new Valorant patch 8.11 update, the Empress state can last until Reyna dies in the game.

17) Neon

Expand Tweet

Tala Nicole Dimaapi Valdez or Neon is the fastest of the Valorant Agents. She is also one of the most popular Valorant Agents and was released on January 11, 2022.

Abilities

High Gear: Her signature (E) ability is called High Gear, it allows her to sprint at extremely high speeds making her faster than every other agent. She can also slide by clicking alternate fire while in this state. This allows her to surprise her opponents. Neon has two slides available to herself. While one is granted to her when spawned, the other needs to be purchased.

Her signature (E) ability is called High Gear, it allows her to sprint at extremely high speeds making her faster than every other agent. She can also slide by clicking alternate fire while in this state. This allows her to surprise her opponents. Neon has two slides available to herself. While one is granted to her when spawned, the other needs to be purchased. Relay Bolt: Her (Q) ability is called Relay Bolt which is a bolt of energy that can bounce on a surface and concuss enemies within the areas of impact.

Her (Q) ability is called Relay Bolt which is a bolt of energy that can bounce on a surface and concuss enemies within the areas of impact. Fast Lane: Her (C) ability is called Fast Lane where she can summon two walls much like Pheonix's Blaze to block enemy vision. The wall remains in place for four seconds before dissipating.

Her (C) ability is called Fast Lane where she can summon two walls much like Pheonix's Blaze to block enemy vision. The wall remains in place for four seconds before dissipating. Overdrive: Finally, her ultimate is called Overdrive where Neon shoots energy out of her hands at high speeds rapidly damaging enemies while being very accurate on the run. The damage range starts at a maximum of 54 for headshots and 18 for legs. This takes seven ult orbs to obtain.

18) Breach

Breach Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

One of the older Valorant Agents in the game, Breach is a Swede originally called Erik Torsten. The Initiator is an expert at redirecting enemies and stopping them dead in their tracks. Breach was released on April 7, 2020.

Abilities

Flashpoint: His (Q) ability is called Flashpoint, a powerful blind that flashes enemies for two seconds.

His (Q) ability is called Flashpoint, a powerful blind that flashes enemies for two seconds. Aftershock: His (C) ability is called Aftershock, a fusion charge that goes through walls and pulses twice to damage enemies caught in its radius. Each pulse deals 80 HP damage.

His (C) ability is called Aftershock, a fusion charge that goes through walls and pulses twice to damage enemies caught in its radius. Each pulse deals 80 HP damage. Fault Line: His signature (E) is known as Fault Line, a powerful concuss that extends in a straight line. Press and hold fire to extend the distance and release to concuss all enemies caught in the range of it.

His signature (E) is known as Fault Line, a powerful concuss that extends in a straight line. Press and hold fire to extend the distance and release to concuss all enemies caught in the range of it. Rolling Thunder: Finally, his ultimate is the infamous Rolling Thunder. It takes nine ult orbs and concusses and knocks back enemies in a massive range when fired. The concuss lasts for six seconds while enemies can be knocked back by about seven meters in the game.

19) Fade

Fade Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Another one of the Initiator Valorant Agents, Fade haunts the nightmares of every one of her enemies. Originally named Hazal Eyletmez, Fade was the one who revealed the secret identities of many Valorant Agents during her arrival. This agent was released on April 27, 2022.

Abilities

Haunt: Appropriately, her signature (E) ability is called Haunt, an orb that can be fired to land on a surface. Once landed, it converts into a massive eye that reveals enemy locations caught in its visible range much like Sova's Recon Bolt. Revealed enemies also get a Terror Trail debuff which allows Fade to further track them.

Appropriately, her signature (E) ability is called Haunt, an orb that can be fired to land on a surface. Once landed, it converts into a massive eye that reveals enemy locations caught in its visible range much like Sova's Recon Bolt. Revealed enemies also get a Terror Trail debuff which allows Fade to further track them. Prowler: The (C) ability on this Agent is called Prowler, a self-directed creature. Fire to release it and hold fire to move the Prowler to your will as it goes forward. Once an enemy is detected, the creature attacks and latches on to them giving them a near-sight debuff for 2.75 seconds. Prowlers can also automatically follow Terror Trails to detect enemies. Basically, a Terror Trail helps Fade use the ability without needing to direct it.

The (C) ability on this Agent is called Prowler, a self-directed creature. Fire to release it and hold fire to move the Prowler to your will as it goes forward. Once an enemy is detected, the creature attacks and latches on to them giving them a near-sight debuff for 2.75 seconds. Prowlers can also automatically follow Terror Trails to detect enemies. Basically, a Terror Trail helps Fade use the ability without needing to direct it. Seize: Her (Q) ability is an orb that latches on to the ground when fired and holds enemies in place caught in its range for 4.5 seconds.

Her (Q) ability is an orb that latches on to the ground when fired and holds enemies in place caught in its range for 4.5 seconds. Nightfall: It also deafens the enemies for its entire duration. Finally, her ultimate (X) is Nightfall, fired over a large area, and enemies caught in its range deafened and decayed by 75 HP points. Also, all enemies obtain Terror Trails.

20) Gekko

Expand Tweet

One of the recent additions to the Initiator class of Valorant Agents, Gekko hails from California and is named Mateo Armendáriz De la Fuente. Released on March 7, 2023, Gekko has an interesting group of friendly creatures who are not as friendly towards opponents.

Abilities

Dizzy: His signature (E) ability is a blind that can be fired forward. Everyone in the line of sight of Dizzy, once fired, will be blinded for 2.5 seconds.

His signature (E) ability is a blind that can be fired forward. Everyone in the line of sight of Dizzy, once fired, will be blinded for 2.5 seconds. Wingman: His (Q) ability is the adorable Wingman. Upon using the Fire button, it moves forward and concusses enemies detected in his range. However, with alternate fire, Gekko's Wingman can go forward and plant or defuse the spike.

His (Q) ability is the adorable Wingman. Upon using the Fire button, it moves forward and concusses enemies detected in his range. However, with alternate fire, Gekko's Wingman can go forward and plant or defuse the spike. Mosh Pit: Gekko's (C) ability is called Most Pit. Fire to throw it on the ground where it expands like a Molotov dealing damage over time before exploding to deal even more damage to opponents caught in it. It causes 10-25 HP damage per tick depending on the radius and wind-up.

Gekko's (C) ability is called Most Pit. Fire to throw it on the ground where it expands like a Molotov dealing damage over time before exploding to deal even more damage to opponents caught in it. It causes 10-25 HP damage per tick depending on the radius and wind-up. Thrash: Finally, his ultimate (X) is Thrash, a creature that can be unleashed by pressing Fire to search for enemies by using the movement keys, once detected. Fire again to let Thrash jump on an opponent and detain them for six seconds. Thrash requires seven ult orbs.

Wingman, Dizzy, and Thrash all turn into small orbs after use which can be collected to be redeployed in ten seconds each after a cool down.

21) Skye

Skye Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Hailing from Australia, Kirra Foster is better known as Skye. Yet another of the Valorant Agents with a group of friendly creatures, Skye's signature (E) ability is called Guiding Light. Skye came to the game on October 27, 2020.

Abilities

Guiding Light: Let the Hawk go using the Fire button. Use (E) again to let the flash explode blinding enemies for 1-2.25 seconds. After a short duration in flight, the flash reaches its maximum potential implying that bursting it faster blinds enemies for a shorter time.

Let the Hawk go using the Fire button. Use (E) again to let the flash explode blinding enemies for 1-2.25 seconds. After a short duration in flight, the flash reaches its maximum potential implying that bursting it faster blinds enemies for a shorter time. Trailblazer: Her (Q) ability is called Trailblazer, equipped to guide a Tasmanian Tiger forward to search for enemies. When detected, Fire to let the Tiger jump on enemies and concuss them for 2.5 to four seconds. It can also deal 30 HP damage on a direct hit.

Her (Q) ability is called Trailblazer, equipped to guide a Tasmanian Tiger forward to search for enemies. When detected, Fire to let the Tiger jump on enemies and concuss them for 2.5 to four seconds. It can also deal 30 HP damage on a direct hit. Regrowth: Her (C) ability heals allies in Skye's limited range. It has a 100 HP healing pool and multiple allies receive equal HP if within range.

Her (C) ability heals allies in Skye's limited range. It has a 100 HP healing pool and multiple allies receive equal HP if within range. Seekers: Finally, her ultimate (X) is called Seekers.Fire to release three Seekers that detect enemies from Skye's distance and track them down going in their direction. Once detected, Enemies can destroy the Seekers but if caught by them, they nearsight the opponent for three seconds.

22) Killjoy

Killjoy Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

One of the Sentinel-class Valorant Agents, Killjoy is a bubbly German inventor named Klara Böhringer. Released on August 4, 2020, KJ is one of the oldest Sentinels in the game.

Abilities

Turret: Her signature (E) ability is a Turret that detects enemies in its line of sight and damages them from 8-4 HP depending on the distance in bursts of three shots each. It can be destroyed by shooting at it.

Her signature (E) ability is a Turret that detects enemies in its line of sight and damages them from 8-4 HP depending on the distance in bursts of three shots each. It can be destroyed by shooting at it. Alarmbot: Her (Q) is an Alarmbot that hides in plain sight. Once an enemy comes in range of it, the Alarmbot becomes active and clearly visible and chases an enemy down to explode giving them the Vulnerable Debuff. It can also be shot down.

Her (Q) is an Alarmbot that hides in plain sight. Once an enemy comes in range of it, the Alarmbot becomes active and clearly visible and chases an enemy down to explode giving them the Vulnerable Debuff. It can also be shot down. Nanoswarm: Her (C) ability called Nanoswarm, equips a grenade and throws it on the ground. Now, aim at it and press (C) again to activate it unleashing a damaging area of Nanoswarms that drain 45 HP per second.

Her (C) ability called Nanoswarm, equips a grenade and throws it on the ground. Now, aim at it and press (C) again to activate it unleashing a damaging area of Nanoswarms that drain 45 HP per second. Lockdown: Finally, her ultimate (X) is called the Lockdown. Fire it to create a large field extending from the center of the device. Once the timer ends, opponents still within the field get detained for eight seconds. This ultimate takes nine ult orbs to be charged.

23) Cypher

Cypher Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

One of the most picked Valorant Agents of the Sentinel class, Cypher hails from Morroco. Amir El Amari knows the secrets of everyone. Cypher was released on April 7, 2020. Recently, patch 8.08 nerfed Cypher's Spycam and Trapwire to make them less effective than before.

Abilities

Spycam: His signature (E) ability is the Spycam. Equip and Fire to attach the camera to the surface. Press the (E) again to enter into the camera and observe enemies in its range. The camera becomes invisible when inactive and can be destroyed by enemies.

His signature (E) ability is the Spycam. Equip and Fire to attach the camera to the surface. Press the (E) again to enter into the camera and observe enemies in its range. The camera becomes invisible when inactive and can be destroyed by enemies. Cyber Cage: His (Q) ability is the Cyber Cage. A small circular zone that blocks enemy vision for 7.25 seconds when triggered by pressing the key again.

His (Q) ability is the Cyber Cage. A small circular zone that blocks enemy vision for 7.25 seconds when triggered by pressing the key again. Trapwire: His (C) ability is the Trapwire which can be deployed between two surfaces. It is virtually invisible to the enemies who can only see and hear it upon coming close enough. Caught in Cypher's Trapwire, enemies get revealed and also get stuck in place. If not broken while being stuck, the wire concusses opponents for a short duration too.

His (C) ability is the Trapwire which can be deployed between two surfaces. It is virtually invisible to the enemies who can only see and hear it upon coming close enough. Caught in Cypher's Trapwire, enemies get revealed and also get stuck in place. If not broken while being stuck, the wire concusses opponents for a short duration too. Neural Theft: Finally, his six ult orb ultimate is called Neural Theft. Fire on a downed enemy to reveal the locations of all of their teammates across the map.

24) Deadlock

Deadlock Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The final one on the list of Valorant Agents, Iselin better known as Deadlock is a Norwegian operative with the ability to lock places down with her signature (E) Barrier Mesh ability. The cocoon can be broken by shooting at it. Deadlock was added to the game on June 27, 2023.

Abilities

Barrier Mesh: Fire to deploy a projectile that lands on the ground to unleash a wall that blocks enemies off. Orbs in the wall hold it up. Destroying these breaks parts of the wall off and destroying the center-most orb breaks the whole wall down. The outer orbs have a maximum of 680 HP while the center-most orb has a maximum of 1,200 HP.

Fire to deploy a projectile that lands on the ground to unleash a wall that blocks enemies off. Orbs in the wall hold it up. Destroying these breaks parts of the wall off and destroying the center-most orb breaks the whole wall down. The outer orbs have a maximum of 680 HP while the center-most orb has a maximum of 1,200 HP. Sonic SensorL Her (Q) ability is called Sonic Sensor, eqip, and Fire to let it latch onto surfaces. Enemies caught running in its range get detected and concussed for 3.5 seconds. Shift-Walking past it allows you to bypass the sensor.

Her (Q) ability is called Sonic Sensor, eqip, and Fire to let it latch onto surfaces. Enemies caught running in its range get detected and concussed for 3.5 seconds. Shift-Walking past it allows you to bypass the sensor. Gravnet: Her (C) ability is the Gravnet. Fire to throw a grenade that falls on the ground trapping enemies by forcing them to crouch and holding them in one place. Enemies must remove the net by themselves in order to become free.

Her (C) ability is the Gravnet. Fire to throw a grenade that falls on the ground trapping enemies by forcing them to crouch and holding them in one place. Enemies must remove the net by themselves in order to become free. Annihilation: Finally, her ultimate (X) is known as Annihilation. After charging it using seven ult orbs, fire a pulse that can bounce off of surfaces. An enemy caught in its range gets trapped and converted into a cocoon slowly getting pulled to the location it was fired from ultimately dying once reached.

These were all the Valorant Agents in the game from Initiators to Sentinels. There was also a Valorant Agent 8 who was never brought into the game. Regardless, all the current Valorant Agents clearly have their unique abilities in the game and their situational uses.

Pick one for yourself wisely given in-game strategies and best-suited team compositions for different maps. Usually, taking the map into consideration aids with Agent selection.