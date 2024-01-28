The release of Deadlock Agent in Episode 7 Act 1 of Valorant has caused a significant shift in the game's dynamics. With new Agents come new combos, and the combination of Deadlock and Breach is proving to be brutal for enemies trying to enter a site or execute a plant.

While we have already seen many successful sentinel initiator combos like Sage-Breach and Sage-Sova, three new Valorant combos now feature Deadlock and Breach on Ascent.

Here are the Best Valorant Deadlock-Breach combos on Ascent

Effective combo attacks require precise coordination and communication among teammates. Using strategic agent abilities to initiate the attack sets the stage for a successful assault. Knowing when to execute a combo attack is equally important as using the abilities. It's crucial to adapt the combo attack strategy based on the evolving dynamics of the match. Mastering these combinations can win a round and will showcase the true depth of smart gameplay.

Defending Combo on B main

Deadlock-Breach combo on B main (Image via X/@VALORANT Leaks & News)

To execute this combo successfully, the players who are playing as Deadlock and Breach need to be prepared for the push. When the push comes, Deadlock should use their Barrier Mesh (E Ability). Breach should simultaneously use his abilities from the wall bang position- the Aftershock, Faultline, and Flash, to trap and daze the enemies. This will allow the team to defeat the enemies by using the Aftershock. This combo is particularly useful during heavy pushes and requires seamless coordination between the two players.

Defending Combo on A main

Deadlock-Breach combo on A main (Image via X/@VALORANT Leaks & News)

To execute this combo, the Deadlock player must position themselves on the designated mark on A tree, as depicted in the image. He must then align his crosshair with the leaf, as illustrated in the aforementioned picture, and execute the Barrier Mesh ability through a jump. Simultaneously, the Breach player is required to stand on the same mark and execute his abilities consecutively in the following order: Flash, Aftershock, and Faultline. This sequence of abilities is critical in preventing the enemies from moving from their current position.

Attacking Combo on A site

Deadlock-Breach combo on A site (Image via Youtube/@Fraty)

This strategy can be very helpful when entering the A site and searching for enemies hiding behind the middle dice. To execute this combo, the Breach needs to have their Faultline ability ready, which should be pointed toward the dice. At the same time, the Deadlock needs to align its crosshair with the mark shown in the image, then simply run forward, jump, and throw the GravNet. The grenade will then land behind the dice, and with the added effect of the Breach's Faultline, the enemy will be dazed, unable to move, and will die immediately.

To secure a round, it is imperative that the team exhibits proper coordination and seamlessly integrates their agent abilities. These factors play a significant role in achieving success in the game. With the said combos, players can easily get massive kills and secure a round.

