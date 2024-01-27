Valorant ranked stats gauge a player's skill level, determined by their win/loss ratio and in-game prowess. However, the game entails more intricacies beyond mere victories and defeats. The Career tab presents general statistics and includes a Rank page. While some players might find this sufficient, others seek deeper insights into their playstyles, aiming to identify strengths and weaknesses.

Although Riot Games doesn't offer comprehensive insights for every game, numerous third-party websites provide detailed ranked stats.

This article serves as a step-by-step guide to accessing Valorant ranked stats through one of the most reliable third-party platforms.

Checking Valorant ranked stats in 2024 using Tracker Network

Expand Tweet

Tracker Network provides an effective means of assessing one's progress in the game and caters to both casual and professional players.

The platform furnishes data on a player’s top Agents, maps, weapons, and ranked performance. Furthermore, it delivers a comprehensive analysis of their gameplay and compares their standing with other gamers.

To access this wealth of information, follow these steps:

Open your preferred web browser and go to tracker.gg. Select the Valorant tab from the top navigation bar. Proceed by either manually searching for your account or using your Riot ID to sign in. If you choose the latter, click on "Sign in with Riot ID," input your login details in the pop-up window, and you will be logged into TRN (Tracker Network). Once logged in, you will gain access to all your Valorant ranked stats.

What Valorant stats does Tracker Network provide?

Here are the ranked stats (Image via TRN)

Tracker Network provides insights into both teammates' and opponents' stats, making it a valuable tool for monitoring game progress. Access to such comprehensive and user-friendly data enables players to identify areas for improvement, leading to enhanced performance over time.

You can analyze your weapon-specific stats on Tracker Network to gauge your performance across the game's entire arsenal. It displays the number of eliminations and your average damage dealt with each weapon per match. Additionally, your Loadout stats indicate your ESR (entry success rate), revealing your success in securing the first kill during Full Buy, Pistol, Semi/Half Buy, and Eco rounds with each weapon.

Tracker Network allows you to assess your performance on each map. It provides information on which agents you've played on a specific map, helping you determine your most effective Agent-Map combinations.

You can also determine which Valorant Agent class suits you best using Tracker Network, which compiles your win/loss records and kills per death ratio for each class. This information can precisely identify whether you are a Sentinel, Duelist, Initiator, or Controller type of player.

To gather agent-specific statistics, you can monitor the rounds won on defense and attack for each Agent. This data can help you assess how effectively you're fulfilling the role of your chosen Agent class.

To further analyze your performance, you can review your game-by-game stats in your match history under the Overview of each game mode. This section provides a summary of your performance statistics after each gaming session and enables you to see your overall stats since you began playing Riot Games' FPS. You can filter and analyze your performance on specific agents and maps for each game.

Aside from the typical Valorant ranked stats like ACS (Average Combat Score) and ADR (Average Damage per Round), you can also analyze your KDA ratio (Kill-Death-Assist Ratio) for each half of the game. You can pinpoint your most efficient weapon during a match and delve into more detailed statistics on the performance of each player against others in the game.

For more guides and updates, stay tuned to the Sportskeeda Valorant page.