Latest Valorant roster changes (March 2025)

The 2025 season has seen multiple Valorant roster changes. In the recent past, T1 won Masters Bangkok, making history on an international stage. Now, teams are preparing to head into Valorant Masters Toronto, which will be starting on June 7, 2025. As such, popular teams such as MIBR, Team Liquid, and Team Vitality have made notable roster changes ahead of the Stage 1 tournaments.
This article will go over all the Valorant roster changes made among the many teams in the four major regions as of March 2025.
Valorant roster changes as of March 2025
MIBR
Current roster
- Arthur 'artzin' Araujo
- Eduardo 'xenom' Ribeiro De Moura Soeiro
- Gabriel 'cortezia' Araujo Lobo Cortez
- Erick 'aspas' Santos
- Andrew 'Verno' Maust
On February 27, 2025, 'nzr' moved to an inactive position in the organization. On March 20, 2025, the new member 'Verno' joined the main five-man Valorant roster of the club. The player was previously associated with Cloud9 but had become inactive within the organization in February 2025.
Gen.G
Current roster
- Kim 't3xture' Na-ra
- Kim 'Karon' Won-tae
- Byeon 'Munchkin' Sang-beom
- Jung 'Foxy9' Jae-sung
- Ha 'Ash' Hyun-cheol
- Seo 'Suggest' Jae-young
Gen.G expanded their roster to include six team members. The brand-new addition to the team is Seo 'Suggest' Jae-young, who joined the organization on March 20, 2025. The player previously played with F4Q.
Apeks
Current roster
- Auni 'AvovA' Chahade
- Michał 'MOLSI' Łącki
- Ava 'florescent' Eugene
- Mehmet 'batujnax' Batu Özaslan
- Peter 'Governor' No
On March 19, 2025, 'hype' moved to an inactive position, and former Talon player 'Governor' joined Apeks' main roster. The player made quite a name for himself as one of the best in the NA region.
Team Liquid
Current roster
- Ayaz 'nAts' Akhmetshin
- Georgio 'keiko' Sanassy
- Kamil 'kamo' Frąckowiak
- Patryk 'paTiTek' Fabrowski
- Maikls 'SerialKiller' Zdanovs
Former player 'kamyk' left the main roster and the next day, March 19, 2025, Latvian player 'SerialKiller' joined the team. The player has previously been associated with HGE Esports.
Team Vitality
Current roster
- Kimmie 'Kicks' Laasner
- Saif 'Sayf' Jibraeel
- Felipe de Loyola 'Less' Basso
- Nikita 'Derke' Sirmitev
- Clément 'CyvOph' Millard
Team Vitality benched 'trexx' on March 18, 2025. The player moved to an inactive position and was promptly replaced by 'CyvOph' on the very same day. Earlier this year, on January 17, the team also signed popular player 'ardiis' as a content creator.
EDward Gaming
Current roster
- Wang 'nobody' Senxu
- Hsien 'S1Mon' Meng-Hsun
- Zheng 'ZmjjKK' Yongkang
- Wan 'CHICHOO'Shunzhi
- Zhang 'Smoggy' Zhao
- Zhang 'Jieni7' Juntai
EDward Gaming expanded its Valorant roster to include six members. The latest addition to the team is none other than 'Jieni7'. The player was promoted to the main roster from the EDG academy and has previously played for the team during China Evolution Series: Act 1. He currently has a contract that lasts until the end of the 2027 Valorant season.
Paper Rex
Current roster
- Aaron 'mindfreak' Leonhart
- Wang 'Jinggg' Jing Jie
- Jason 'f0rsakeN' Susanto
- Khalish 'd4v41' Rusyaidee
- Ilya 'something' Petrov
- Patrick 'PatMen' Mendoza
Paper Rex also expanded its Valorant roster to involve its sixth player, Patrick 'PatMen' Mendoza. According to Paper Rex's Chief Gaming Officer Harley “dsn” Örwall, the move helps the team be more creative and experimental with its overall playstyle. 'PatMen' generally plays as an Initiator or Duelist.
Leviatan
Current roster
- Francisco 'kiNgg' Aravena
- Max 'Demon1' Mazanov
- Ian 'tex' Botsch
- Corbin 'C0M' Lee
- Daniel 'Rossy' Abedrabbo
'Rossy' was added to Leviatan's official Valorant roster following 'nataNk' being benched after only three matches within the team. The benching may have come to some as sudden. The decision was made after Leviatan's performance in the 2025 Americas Kickoffs where they placed in the top six but couldn't climb the ladder any higher.
