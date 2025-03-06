Knowing about the Valorant Season 25 Act 2 Weekly Missions is the first step to completing them. These missions will aid you on your journey to collect XP to progress through the Battlepass and unlock Valorant's new Agent, Waylay. This phase goes live on March 5/6, 2025, depending on the part of the world you play the game in.

Ad

Every week, you'll receive a new set of missions that will give you a large amount of experience points. This article highlights all the Valorant Season 25 Act 2 Weekly Missions, as per data miner @Shiick on X.

All Valorant Season 25 Act 2 Weekly Missions

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Week 1

Get 50 headshots - 21,960 XP

Kill 100 players - 21,960 XP

Play 100 rounds or stages - 21,960 XP

Week 2

Play 10 games - 24,400 XP

Purchase 200 items from the armory - 24,400 XP

Use 200 abilities - 24,400 XP

Week 3

Deal 18000 damage - 24,400 XP

Get 50 headshots - 24,400 XP

Play 100 rounds or stages - 24,400 XP

Week 4

Purchase 200 items from the armory - 26,840 XP

Use 200 abilities - 26,840 XP

Use ultimate 15 times - 26,840 XP

Week 5

Kill 100 players - 31,720 XP

Play 10 games - 31,720 XP

Purchase 200 items from the armory - 31,720 XP

Week 6

Deal 18000 damage - 36,600 XP

Use 200 abilities - 36,600 XP

Use ultimate 15 times - 36,600 XP

Ad

Week 7

Play 100 rounds or stages - 39,040 XP

Purchase 200 items from the armory - 39,040 XP

Use ultimate 15 times - 39,040 XP

Week 8

Get 50 headshots - 39,040 XP

Kill 100 players - 39,040 XP

Use 200 abilities - 39,040 XP

A total of 732,000 XP is up for grabs during this season. The set of three Weeklies appears once every week and sticks around until the end of the season. They even stack, meaning you have until April 30, 2025, to complete them.

Finishing all Valorant Season 25 Act 2 Weekly Missions involves simply playing the game. As long as a match doesn't undergo remake, the results will reflect on your Weeklies progression.

Check out all the tiers in the Valorant Season 25 Act 2 Battlepass that you can quickly progress through using these weeklies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback