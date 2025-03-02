Waylay Abilities: Valorant's upcoming Duelist Agent

Valorant's next Agent is set to be a Duelist. Hailing from Thailand, Waylay is known to transform "into light itself as she darts across the battlefield, striking down her targets through shards of light before flitting back to safety, all in the blink of an eye."

While that sounds mighty interesting, what does Waylay's ability set look like? Let's find out.

Valorant Agent #28: Waylay Abilities and Ultimate

The following abilities are part of Waylay's kit in Valorant (official description):

Refract: INSTANTLY create a beacon of light on the floor. REACTIVATE to speed back to your beacon as a mote of pure light. You are invulnerable as you travel.

Light Speed: EQUIP to prepare for a burst of speed. FIRE to dash forward twice. ALT FIRE to dash once. Only your first dash can send you upward.

Saturate: INSTANTLY throw a cluster of light that explodes upon contact with the ground, HINDERING nearby players with a powerful movement and weapon slow.

Convergent Paths: EQUIP to focus your prismatic power. FIRE to create an afterimage of yourself that projects a beam of light. After a brief delay, you gain a powerful speed boost and the beam expands, HINDERING other players in the area.

Valorant describes the Thai prismatic radiant as a "space taking duelist" who is designed to thrive in maps like Icebox and Ascent with "lots of nooks and crannies." She also brings a new debuff into the Valorant gameplay - Hindering, a slow that will impact mechanics like Fire Rate, Recoil Recovery, Equip Time, Reload Speed, Movement Speed, and Jump Speed.

Waylay's reveal took place at the VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 Grand Finals. The Agent is set to debut on March 5, 2025. Sportskeeda Gaming will be trying out the Agent before that, and we will let you know what we think about her.

