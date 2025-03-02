  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • T1 vs G2 Esports - VCT Masters Bangkok Grand Final: When and where to watch, expected results, and more

T1 vs G2 Esports - VCT Masters Bangkok Grand Final: When and where to watch, expected results, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Mar 02, 2025 06:08 GMT
T1 vs G2 Esports - VCT Masters Bangkok Grand Final
T1 vs G2 Esports - VCT Masters Bangkok Grand Final (Image via Riot Games)

The VCT Masters Bangkok Grand Final, T1 vs G2 Esports, will be held on March 2, 2025, at the UOB Live, Bangkok. G2 Esports, the top seed from the Americas league, has made it to this stage without losing a map in the playoff stage. T1, on the other hand, has had a patchy journey — with both washouts and stellar performances — on their journey so far.

Ad

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the T1 vs G2 Esports VCT Masters Bangkok Grand Final.

When and where to watch T1 vs G2 Esports

The T1 vs G2 will start at 3 am PST on March 2, 2025. Here is a region-wise breakdown of the start time:

  • US (East): 6 am ET (March 2, 2025)
  • UK: 11 am GMT (March 2, 2025)
  • Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 12 pm CET (March 2, 2025)
  • India: 4:30 pm IST (March 2, 2025)
  • China: 7 pm CST (March 2, 2025)
  • Japan and Korea: 8 pm JST/KST (March 2, 2025)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

youtube-cover
Ad

You can watch the English broadcast of the T1 vs G2 match on the following websites:

Also read: VCT Masters Bangkok showmatch

VCT Masters Bangkok Grand Final - T1 vs G2 Esports: Live results

Note: This section will be updated during the match.

Map ban

  • TBD

Map 1 results

  • TBD

Map 2 results

  • TBD

Map 3 results

  • TBD

Map 4 results

  • TBD
Ad

Map 5 results

  • TBD

Also read: VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 all teams' power rankings

What to expect from the T1 vs G2 Esports match at VCT Masters Bangkok Grand Final

Expected lineups

T1

  • Kim "stax" Gu-taek (IGL)
  • Kim "Meteor" Tae-oh
  • Go "Sylvan" Young-sup
  • Ham "iZu" Woo-ju
  • Yu "BuZz" Byeong-cheol
  • Yoon "Autumn" Eu-teum (Head Coach)

G2 Esports

  • Jacob "valyn" Batio (IGL)
  • Trent "trent" Cairns
  • Jonah "JonahP" Pulice
  • Nathan "leaf" Orf
  • Alexander "jawgemo" Mor
  • Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Head coach)
Ad

Prediction

Both T1 and G2 Esports look extremely strong, having beaten EDG and Team Vitality in the games leading up to the VCT Masters Bangkok Grand Final. However, considering they get to decide the pool of five maps this series will be played on, G2 will have the upper hand.

Abyss — T1's permaban and arguably G2's best — will be on the cards, giving the Americans another potential advantage. However, this may also turn out to be the Koreans' dark horse as they have plenty of footage of their opponents playing it, while there is barely any on them.

Ad

The general consensus is that G2 Esports, being on the roll that they are, should close the series out. They have the firepower, strategic prowess, and every advantage a team could have going into this. That said, T1 is certain to make them work for it.

Check out how VCT Masters Bangkok has panned out so far and what lies ahead.

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी