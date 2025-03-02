T1 vs G2 Esports - VCT Masters Bangkok Grand Final: When and where to watch, expected results, and more

The VCT Masters Bangkok Grand Final, T1 vs G2 Esports, will be held on March 2, 2025, at the UOB Live, Bangkok. G2 Esports, the top seed from the Americas league, has made it to this stage without losing a map in the playoff stage. T1, on the other hand, has had a patchy journey — with both washouts and stellar performances — on their journey so far.

Ad

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the T1 vs G2 Esports VCT Masters Bangkok Grand Final.

When and where to watch T1 vs G2 Esports

The T1 vs G2 will start at 3 am PST on March 2, 2025. Here is a region-wise breakdown of the start time:

US (East): 6 am ET (March 2, 2025)

6 am ET (March 2, 2025) UK: 11 am GMT (March 2, 2025)

11 am GMT (March 2, 2025) Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 12 pm CET (March 2, 2025)

12 pm CET (March 2, 2025) India: 4:30 pm IST (March 2, 2025)

4:30 pm IST (March 2, 2025) China: 7 pm CST (March 2, 2025)

7 pm CST (March 2, 2025) Japan and Korea: 8 pm JST/KST (March 2, 2025)

Ad

Trending

Ad

You can watch the English broadcast of the T1 vs G2 match on the following websites:

Also read: VCT Masters Bangkok showmatch

VCT Masters Bangkok Grand Final - T1 vs G2 Esports: Live results

Note: This section will be updated during the match.

Map ban

TBD

Map 1 results

TBD

Map 2 results

TBD

Map 3 results

TBD

Map 4 results

TBD

Ad

Map 5 results

TBD

Also read: VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 all teams' power rankings

What to expect from the T1 vs G2 Esports match at VCT Masters Bangkok Grand Final

Expected lineups

T1

Kim "stax" Gu-taek (IGL)

Gu-taek (IGL) Kim "Meteor" Tae-oh

Tae-oh Go "Sylvan" Young-sup

Young-sup Ham "iZu" Woo-ju

Woo-ju Yu "BuZz" Byeong-cheol

Byeong-cheol Yoon "Autumn" Eu-teum (Head Coach)

G2 Esports

Jacob "valyn" Batio (IGL)

Batio (IGL) Trent "trent" Cairns

Cairns Jonah "JonahP" Pulice

Pulice Nathan "leaf" Orf

Orf Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Mor Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Head coach)

Ad

Prediction

Both T1 and G2 Esports look extremely strong, having beaten EDG and Team Vitality in the games leading up to the VCT Masters Bangkok Grand Final. However, considering they get to decide the pool of five maps this series will be played on, G2 will have the upper hand.

Abyss — T1's permaban and arguably G2's best — will be on the cards, giving the Americans another potential advantage. However, this may also turn out to be the Koreans' dark horse as they have plenty of footage of their opponents playing it, while there is barely any on them.

Ad

The general consensus is that G2 Esports, being on the roll that they are, should close the series out. They have the firepower, strategic prowess, and every advantage a team could have going into this. That said, T1 is certain to make them work for it.

Check out how VCT Masters Bangkok has panned out so far and what lies ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback