The VCT Masters Bangkok showmatch will kickstart the final day of the tournament, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the UOB Live, Bangkok. It will be played between Team International led by TenZ and Team Thailand led by SuperBusS. This will also be the first time viewers around the world get to witness what the upcoming Duelist Agent can do.

This article covers everything you need to know about the VCT Masters Bangkok showmatch.

VCT Masters Bangkok showmatch teams

Team International

Tyson " TenZ " Ngo

" Ngo Amine " johnqt " Ouarid

" Ouarid Seina " KOHAL " Migita

" Migita Ahn " Doenmo " Seung-won

" Seung-won Su "Karsa" Qifang

Team Thailand

Nattawat " SuperBusS " Yoosawat

" Yoosawat Mintauka

Patiphan " CigaretteS " Posri

" Posri Papaphat " Primmie " Sriprapha

" Sriprapha Heart.Bus

VCT Masters Bangkok showmatch: When and where to watch

The showmatch between Team International and Team Thailand will start at 2 am PST on March 2, 2025. Here is a region-wise breakdown of the start time:

US (East): 5 am EST (March 2, 2025)

5 am EST (March 2, 2025) London: 10 am GMT (March 2, 2025)

10 am GMT (March 2, 2025) Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 11 am CEST (March 2, 2025)

11 am CEST (March 2, 2025) India: 3:30 pm IST (March 2, 2025)

3:30 pm IST (March 2, 2025) China: 6 pm CST (March 2, 2025)

6 pm CST (March 2, 2025) Japan and Korea: 7 pm JST/KST (March 2, 2025)

You can find the English broadcast of the match on the following websites:

This match will precede the event's Grand Final. It will be a friendly game whose primary focus is showcasing the new Valorant Agent. The team leaders will likely play this Agent while the others will use characters that support it well.

What to expect from Valorant's next Agent?

The upcoming Agent in Valorant has been confirmed to be a Duelist. According to clips and teaser images shared by the game's official X account, the character will be swift and their abilities will have a blue-and-violet color scheme. Another clip shared by the developer shows one of the Agents' abilities slowing down Killjoy.

With Valorant Season 25 Act 1 ending soon, you can expect to learn about the upcoming Agent's release schedule before or after the VCT Masters Bangkok showmatch.

