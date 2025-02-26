  • home icon
When does Valorant Season 25 Act 1 end?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Feb 26, 2025 23:39 GMT
Valorant Season 2025 Act 1 end date and time
Valorant Season 2025 Act 1 ends soon (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant Season 25 Act 1 comes to an end on March 5, 2025, in North and South America and on March 6, 2025, in the rest of the world. This phase started at the beginning of the year on January 8 and 9, 2025, in the Americas and the rest of the world, respectively.

The end date could have been predicted based on the in-game Battlepass timer since Season 25 Act 1 started, but the Valorant X account put up a post on February 26, 2025, to drive the point home.

This article provides a region-wise breakdown of the Valorant Season 25 Act 1 end date and time.

Valorant Season 25 Act 1 end date and time

Players in North and South America will be the first to see the end of Valorant Season 25 Act 1 at 6 am PST on March 5, 2025. Players in Asia will experience this at 2 pm PST, and those in Europe will see the phase end at 8 pm PST — both on the same day.

Here is a breakdown of the Valorant Season 25 Act 1 end time, according to local timezones in different regions:

  • US (West): 6 am PST (March 5, 2025)
  • US (East): 9 am EST (March 5, 2025)
  • Brazil: 11 am UTC-3 (March 5, 2025)
  • UK: 4 am GMT (March 6, 2025)
  • Europe (Paris, Berlin, etc.): 5 am CET (March 6, 2025)
  • India: 2:30 am IST (March 6, 2025)
  • China (Beijing): 5 am CST (March 6, 2025) [tentative]
  • Korea and Japan: 6 am KST/JST (March 6, 2025)

At these times, the game servers will go down for scheduled maintenance. A few hours later, the Season 25 Act 2 patch (10.04) will be ready to download.

Also read: Valorant Season 2025 Act 1 all Battlepass tiers and rewards

What to expect from Valorant Season 25 Act 2

Season 25 Act 2 will bring back Ascent and Icebox to the map pool. Breeze and Bind will be out of rotation. Whether the returning maps will receive changes is still unconfirmed.

The next Valorant Agent, which will be a Duelist, will also most likely debut during this phase of the game. The character will be revealed via a showmatch at the VCT Masters Bangkok grand final.

More information on what will be introduced in Act 2 will likely be revealed closer to Valorant Season 25 Act 1's end date.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
