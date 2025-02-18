  • home icon
New Valorant Agent to be revealed in early March 2025

By Ajitesh Rawat
Modified Feb 18, 2025 16:39 GMT
Valorant to reveal new Agent in VCT Masters Bangkok (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant is gearing up to showcase a new Agent at the VCT Master Bangkok Grand Finals. The new Agent, going by the teasers in the official post, will be a Duelist. The match to showcase the new Agent is scheduled for the first week of March 2025.

Read on to learn everything we know so far about the new Agent and Master Bangkok Grand Finals Showmatch.

Valorant new Agent to be revealed at Master Bangkok Grand Finals Showmatch

In an official blog post from Riot Games, they announced the arrival of a new Agent in-game. While players are still mastering the Colombian Agent Tejo, the developers have decided to make another new entry in the FPS title. This Agent will most probably be a Duelist, as it is hinted in the official blog post, reading,

"The Dawn of the Duelist will shine its light on Thailand at Valorant Masters Bangkok Grand Finals! Tune in before the finals begin for a reveal of Valorant's next Agent, followed by a special showmatch where some big names will show off the Agent’s flashy new kit."

The Showmatch is scheduled to take place on March 2, 2025, at 2 am PDT/ 5 pm ICT, right before the grand finals. While the Agent reveal is a crowd-puller on its own, TenZ playing Valorant on a big stage yet again is sure to drive up the numbers too. The ex-Sentinels pro will be leading The World team against Thailand which is led by hometown hero SuperBusS.

TenZ and Kyedae at VCT Masters Madrid finals (Image via Riot Games)
Riot Games is yet to confirm the full roster for the Thailand vs. The World Showmatch at Masters Bangkok. While we don't have any more information about the new Agent, we'll update you as soon as any other official announcements are made.

Edited by Ajitesh Rawat
