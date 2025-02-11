Top 5 players to look out for at VCT Masters Bangkok

With the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT Masters Bangkok) 2025 fast approaching, fans are excited to witness exceptional performances from the world's best players. This premier event — featuring eight elite teams competing for glory — will be held from February 20 to March 2, 2025, at UOB LIVE in Bangkok..

This article will delve into the top five players to look out for at the VCT Masters Bangkok 2025.

VCT Masters Bangkok 2025: 5 players to look out for

Here are the five best players to look forward to at the VCT Masters Bangkok:

1) Song "FengF" Xuefeng - Trace Esports

Song "FengF" Xuefeng (Image via Riot Games)

FengF has been a pivotal player for Trace Esports, showcasing remarkable talent and consistency. He excelled against Bilibili Gaming in the VCT China Kickoff, achieving 67 kills and an Average Combat Score (ACS) of 290. His proficiency with agents such as Raze has been instrumental in helping his team secure victories.

2) Zheng "ZmjjKK' Yongkang- EDward Gaming

Zheng "ZmjjKK' Yongkang (Image via Riot Games)

ZmjjKK is well-known for his high-impact performances as a duelist for EDward Gaming. His accurate aim and aggressive playstyle have frequently changed the momentum in important matches. In the lower bracket final versus Bilibili Gaming at the Champions Tour 2025: China Kickoff, ZmjjKK's performances were critical in EDG's 3-0 triumph, securing their qualification for Masters Bangkok.

3) Nathan "leaf" Orf - G2 Esports

Nathan "leaf" Orf (Image via Riot Games)

Nathan "leaf" Orf is an exciting player to watch at the VCT Masters. His dominating performance in the VCT Americas final, with an Average Combat Score (ACS) of 189 and 68 kills, demonstrated his skill. He is adaptable with agents such as Chamber and Viper, allowing him to succeed in high-stakes situations. Leaf's excellent aim and clutch play make him a valuable asset in the forthcoming matchups.

4) Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev - Team Vitality

Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev (Image via Riot Games)

Due to his exceptional mechanical skill and consistent high-level performance, Derke is a key player to watch out for in VCT Masters Bangkok. His contributions were significant during the VCT EMEA start, where he was helpful in securing Vitality's position in VCT Masters.

5) Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul - T1 Esports

Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul (Image via Riot Games)

BuZz was a key player for T1 during the VCT 2025 Pacific Kickoff, delivering outstanding performances throughout the competition. His impact was particularly noticeable in the Grand Final against DRX, as he shined on maps like Bind and Lotus, with ACS scores of 302 and 273, respectively. This demonstrated his adaptability and great offensive abilities.

These professionals have displayed great skill and strategic thinking during the VCT Kickoff events, establishing them as important players to watch out for on the international stage at Masters Bangkok 2025.

