All teams qualified for VCT Masters Bangkok

The VCT Masters Bangkok is all set to begin towards the end of February, with the eight qualified teams now confirmed. Two teams from each region – EMEA, Americas, China, and Pacific – will duke it out for the Masters Bangkok 2025 champions title.

Let's look at the teams that have qualified for Valorant Champions Tour Masters Bangkok 2025.

All qualified teams for the VCT Masters Bangkok 2025

Masters Bangkok is set to begin from February 20, 2025 (Image via Riot Games)

Eight teams have qualified for Masters Bangkok, with two teams representing each major region. They are as follows:

Americas

G2 Esports

JonahP

trent

valyn

leaf

jawgemo

Sentinels

zekken

johnqt

Zellsis

bang

N4RRATE

EMEA

Team Vitality

Kicks

Sayf

trexx

Less

Derke

Team Liquid

nAts

Keiko

kamo

kamyk

paTiTek

Pacific

DRX

MaKo

Flashback

free1ng

HYUNMIN

BeYN

T1

iZu

stax

Sylvan

Meteor

BuZz

China

EDward Gaming

CHICHOO

nobody

ZmjjKK

Smoggy

S1Mon

Trace Esports

FegF

HeiB

Kai

LuoK1ng

Biank

Note: With the rosters locked in, it is unlikely the teams will see any changes in their lineups for Masters Bangkok.

Format of VCT Masters Bangkok explained

There has been a change in the format. In last year's edition, the top three teams from each region got to participate in Masters Shanghai, but with Masters Bangkok, only the top two teams will compete. Also, the tournament is divided into two parts – Swiss Stage and Playoffs.

The Swiss Stage will begin on February 20, 2025, and will end on February 24, 2025. All teams will compete in best-of-three matches. Teams that win two matches make it to the Playoffs while those that lose two are disqualified.

Four teams will advance to the Playoffs, scheduled to take place from February 27, 2025 to March 2, 2025. They will compete in a double-elimination bracket in best-of-three matches. Only the Lower Final and the Grand Final will be best-of-five matches.

The competition features a prize pool of $500,000 with 11 VCT points up for grabs. The winners of VCT Masters Bangkok will obtain $250,000 and 5 VCT points, with the runner-up getting $100,000 and 3 VCT points. Teams that finish third and fourth will receive $65,000 and 2 VCT points, and $35,000 and 1 VCT point, respectively.

That covers all there is to know about the teams that have qualified for the VCT Masters Bangkok. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Valorant.

