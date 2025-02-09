VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 winners make history

  • home icon
By Ajitesh Rawat
Modified Feb 09, 2025 08:16 GMT
VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 winners
G2 Esports are VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 winners (Image via Riot Games)

G2 Esports have been declared the VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 winners. They defeated fan-favorites Sentinels to be crowned the champs of the first Americas Kickoff event of 2025. Both teams had an intense matchup with the game going into the decider round.

However, G2 Esports got the better of Sentinels and defeated them via a 3-2 scoreline. In the process, they made history by becoming the first Ascension team to win in VCT leagues.

G2 Esports qualified for VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 after being the Ascension 2023 winners. Ascension teams aren't typically considered fan favorites in VCT main events. However, G2 Esports made history by becoming the first Ascension team to win in the VCT leagues since its inception.

The team will now compete in Masters Bangkok and look to continue their winning streak there. They will represent VCT Americas alongside Sentinels, who were the runner-ups of VCT Americas Kickoff 2025.

G2 Esports had a comfortable run through the upper bracket of Kickoff 2025, proving they had what it took to be the VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 winners. Their first and second matches against Cloud9 and Leviatan, respectively, were clean sweeps.

They then faced Sentinels in the Upper Bracket Final and continued their dominant streak to win the match 2-0, sending their opponents to the lower brackets.

However, Sentinels fought their way back and faced G2 Esports in the Grand Final again, this time giving them a worthy fight in their bid to clinch the VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 title.

Sentinels won the first round on Split via a 13-4 score. G2 quickly levelled the score on Pearl with 13-8 win. On Abyss, Sentinels once again led, winning the map with a 13-9 score. In the fourth round, G2 won Fracture via a 13-5 score.

Also read: VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 results

The fifth and deciding round was played on Haven. Sentinels gave G2 Esports a tough fight but were unable to break them. G2 Esports eventually won Haven after managing a score of 13-10 to become the VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 winners, all while creating Valorant history in the process.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
