EDward Gaming vs G2 Esports - VCT Masters Bangkok: When and where to watch, expected results, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Feb 28, 2025 07:03 GMT
EDward Gaming vs G2 Esports - VCT Masters Bangkok
EDward Gaming vs G2 Esports - VCT Masters Bangkok (Image via Riot Games)

The EDward Gaming vs G2 Esports match on February 28, 2025, is the Upper Final of VCT Bangkok 2024. The winner will be guaranteed a podium finish at the tournament and will receive a significant advantage at the grand final in terms of map bans. Both teams have shown incredible resilience at the competition, setting the stage for a fiercely contested match.

This article covers everything you need to know about the EDward Gaming vs G2 Esports match at VCT Masters Bangkok.

When and where to watch EDward Gaming vs G2 Esports

The match between EDG and G2 will start at 2 am PST on February 28, 2025. Here is a region-wise breakdown of the start time:

  • US (East): 5 am ET (February 28, 2025)
  • Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 10 am CEST (February 28, 2025)
  • India: 3:30 pm IST (February 28, 2025)
  • China: 6 pm CST (February 28, 2025)
  • Japan and Korea: 7 pm JST/KST (February 28, 2025)
You can find the English broadcast of the match on the following websites:

Viewers interested in additional commentary in their preferred language can join various co-stream options as well.

VCT Masters Bangkok Upper Final - EDward Gaming vs G2 Esports: Live results

Note: This section will be updated as the match progresses.

Map ban

  • TBD

Map 1 results

  • TBD

Map 2 results

  • TBD

Map 3 results

  • TBD

What to expect from the EDward Gaming vs G2 Esports match at VCT Masters Bangkok

Expected lineups

EDward Gaming

  • Hsein "S1Mon" Mneg-Hsun
  • Wan "CHICHOO" Shunzhi
  • Wang "nobody" Senxu (IGL)
  • Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang
  • Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao
  • Tang "Muggle" Shijun (Head Coach)

G2 Esports

  • Jacob "valyn" Batio (IGL)
  • Trent "trent" Cairns
  • Jonah "JonahP" Pulice
  • Nathan "leaf" Orf
  • Alexander "jawgemo" Mor
  • Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Head coach)

Prediction

EDward Gaming has been one of the most consistent teams in Bangkok. The entire lineup is functioning like a well-oiled machine. Apart from ZmjjKK's stellar performance in general, CHICHOO has also looked phenomenal on Vyse in the game against T1. If he can keep up the same level in today's game, EDG will have the edge.

While G2 is no underdog, a lot of their wins in their match against Vitality yesterday came down to the wire. The squad has some talented players, but unless they show up with blazing guns, EDG will be a tough mountain to scale.

