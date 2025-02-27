EDward Gaming vs T1 - VCT Masters Bangkok: When and where to watch, results, and more

The EDward Gaming vs T1 game at VCT Masters Bangkok will kick off the playoff stage. It will be played on-stage at the UOB Live on February 27, 2025. While the Chinese team had a straight 2-0 run in the Swiss stage, the Koreans had to slay their regional rivals to make it this far.

EDG is likely the favorite to win the tournament, but T1 is no underdog. This article covers everything you need to know about the VCT Masters Bangkok EDward Gaming vs T1 match.

When and where to watch EDward Gaming vs T1

The match between EDG and T1 will kick off on February 27, 2025, at 2 am PST. Here is a region-wise breakdown of the start time:

US (East): 5 am ET (February 27, 2025)

5 am ET (February 27, 2025) Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 10 am CEST (February 27, 2025)

10 am CEST (February 27, 2025) India: 3:30 pm IST (February 27, 2025)

3:30 pm IST (February 27, 2025) China: 6 pm CST (February 27, 2025)

6 pm CST (February 27, 2025) Japan and Korea: 7 pm JST/KST (February 27, 2025)

You can find the English broadcast of the match on the following websites:

There will also be broadcasts in other languages for those interested in non-English commentary.

VCT Masters Bangkok Upper Semifinal 1 - EDward Gaming vs T1: Live results

Note: This section will be updated during the match.

Map ban

TBD

Map 1 results

TBD

Map 2 results

TBD

Map 3 results

TBD

What to expect from the EDward Gaming vs T1 match at VCT Masters Bangkok

Potential lineups

EDward Gaming

Hsein "S1Mon" Mneg-Hsun

Mneg-Hsun Wan "CHICHOO" Shunzhi

Shunzhi Wang "nobody" Senxu (IGL)

Senxu (IGL) Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang

Yongkang Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao

Zhao Tang "Muggle" Shijun (Head Coach)

T1

Kim "stax" Gu-taek (IGL)

Gu-taek (IGL) Kim "Meteor" Tae-oh

Tae-oh Go "Sylvan" Young-sup

Young-sup Ham "iZu" Woo-ju

Woo-ju Yu "BuZz" Byeong-cheol

Byeong-cheol Yoon "Autumn" Eu-teum (Head Coach)

Prediction

Based on the teams' performance at Masters Bangkok, EDward Gaming looks like the stronger team. They beat both the other finalists in convincing fashion. The squad's star player, ZmjjKK has been having a phenomenal tournament, with a 260+ ACS. The team's primary Sentinel, CHICHOO has also had a stellar showing so far, trailing only Team Vitality's Derke in terms of overall impact.

T1, on the other hand, escaped elimination twice, after losing their first match in Bangkok to Team Vitality. However, their last map against DRX, where they dominated their Korean rivals, showed the heights of their potential.

While T1 has been deemed to be a super team, it will take all players firing on all cylinders to beat the reigning Valorant world champion, EDG.

