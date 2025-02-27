Team Vitality vs G2 Esports - VCT Masters Bangkok: When and where to watch, results, and more

Team Vitality vs G2 Esports will be the second match in VCT Masters Bangkok playoffs. The best-of-three series will take place at the UOB Live in Bangkok on February 27, 2025. Both teams were #1 seeds from their region and have displayed dominant performances in the tournament.

Ad

This article covers everything you need to know about the Team Vitality vs G2 Esports semi-final match at VCT Masters Bangkok.

When and where to watch Team Vitality vs G2 Esports

The match between Vitality and G2 will kick off on February 27, 2025, at 5 am PST. Here is a region-wise breakdown of the start time:

US (East): 8 am ET (February 27, 2025)

8 am ET (February 27, 2025) Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 1 pm CEST (February 27, 2025)

1 pm CEST (February 27, 2025) India: 6:30 pm IST (February 27, 2025)

6:30 pm IST (February 27, 2025) China: 9 pm CST (February 27, 2025)

9 pm CST (February 27, 2025) Japan and Korea: 10 pm JST/KST (February 27, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The time may be preponed or postponed slightly, depending on how long the EDward Gaming vs T1 match lasts.

The English broadcast of the match can be watched on the following websites:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Broadcasts in other languages will also take place. Check out the embed above to find co-streams in non-English languages.

Also read: Top 5 players to look out for at VCT Masters Bangkok

VCT Masters Bangkok Upper Semifinal 1 - Team Vitality vs G2 Esports: Live results

Note: This section will be updated during the match.

Map ban

TBD

Map 1 results

Ad

TBD

Map 2 results

TBD

Map 3 results

TBD

Also read: VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 all teams' power rankings

What to expect from the Team Vitality vs G2 Esports match at VCT Masters Bangkok

Expand Tweet

Ad

Potential lineups

Team Vitality

Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel (IGL)

Jibraeel (IGL) Nikita "trexx" Cherednichenko

Cherednichenko Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Sirmitev Kimmie "Kicks" Laasner

Laasner Felipe "Less" de Loyola Basso

de Loyola Basso Daniel "Faded" Hwang (Head coach)

G2 Esports

Jacob "valyn" Batio (IGL)

Batio (IGL) Trent "trent" Cairns

Cairns Jonah "JonahP" Pulice

Pulice Nathan "leaf" Orf

Orf Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Mor Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Head coach)

Prediction

Team Vitality is the clear favorite in this matchup. Their primary Duelist, Derke, is in the best form of his life, and the team's loosely threaded Paper Rex-esque-style approach to the game has brought them this far.

Ad

Like T1, Vitality has also been called a super team by many, and if the squad can perform the way it has so far in 2025, even a Goliath like G2 shouldn't cause much of a problem. While the Americans walking away victorious isn't going to be shocking per se, it will definitely be an upset.

Check out how VCT Masters Bangkok has panned out so far and what lies ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback