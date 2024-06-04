Valorant Maps List: Active map pool, release dates, and more

Over the years, the developers have added several maps that players can compile into a Valorant maps list. The developers are constantly making adjustments and tweaks to the map, allowing them to discover new ways to use the maps to their advantage. While making changes to a map, the developers usually take it off the active map pool and replace it with another one.

This article takes a deep dive and assembles the Valorant Map List that details the active map pool, their release dates, and more.

Valorant Maps List: All maps in the active map pool

Sunset map in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Although Episode 8 Act 3 is nearing its end, the developers are yet to announce the upcoming map. While waiting for the announcement, many players are queuing up for competitive matches. As the developers have taken some maps out of the active pool, the current active Valorant maps list is as follows:

Icebox

Ascent

Lotus

Sunset

Bind

Breeze

Split

As of writing this article, there are seven maps in the active map pool implemented with the launch of Icebox rework at the start of 2024.

Valorant Maps List: All maps and their release dates

Split map in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Valorant maps list consists of 10 maps. As the developers take some of the maps away for balancing and tweaks, gamers can only play a handful of them while queueing competitively. All 10 Valorant maps along with their release dates are listed in the following section:

Bind – April 7, 2020 (Beta)

Haven – April 7, 2020 (Beta)

Split – April 7, 2020 (Beta)

Ascent – J une 2, 2020 (Patch 1.0)

Icebox – October 13, 2020 (Patch 1.10)

Breeze – April 27, 2021 (Patch 2.08)

Fracture – September 8, 2021 (Patch 3.05)

Pearl – June 22, 2022 (Patch 5.0)

Lotus – January 10, 2023 (Patch 6.0)

Sunset – August 29, 2023 (Patch 7.4)

Additionally, a new Valorant map is scheduled to be announced during the VCT Masters Shanghai Showmatch on June 9, 2024. The new Valorant map has been leaked in a recent X post, revealing its name to players ahead of the official announcement.

