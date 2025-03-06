  • home icon
Valorant Season 2025 Act 2: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

The latest Valorant Battlepass have some exciting weapon skins and cosmetics (Image via Riot Games)
The Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass is scheduled to be released on March 5/6, 2025, depending on the region (Americas, Asia, Europe, China). With it, Riot Games is introducing new skinlines, cosmetics, player titles, cards, and more. While a few can be accessed for free, most of them will be locked behind the paywall.

This article lists all the premium and free-tier rewards available inside the Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass.

Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass price

The Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass has a standard price of 1000 VP (Valorant Points), similar to any other BP. Players must spend roughly 800 INR to upgrade their pass to the premium segment. However, even if they don't want to spend a single penny on the pass, they can still enjoy exciting freebies, including weapon skins and other cosmetics.

also-read-trending Trending

Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass premium and free rewards list

As mentioned earlier, Riot Games has introduced multiple skinlines including Refractrix, Doom Wing, and BYTESHIFT, alongside player cards, a gun buddy, sprays, and other cosmetics. Here are the highlights:

Free track highlights

  • Byteshift Ghost
  • Sloth Tactics Buddy
  • They Won’t Know SpraySafekeeping Card
Paid track highlights

  • Tactibear Flex
  • Byteshift Knife (Melee)
  • Byteshift Vandal
  • Doom Wing Phantom
  • Refractrix Guardian
  • Death Stalker Buddy
  • Balisong Brandish Spray (Animated)
  • Kill Contract Spray
  • Heartless Card
  • Diet Milk Card

Now that players have an idea about the Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass free and paid track highlights, here's a breakdown of all the tiers:

Tier 1-5 rewards

Tier 1-5 (Image via Riot)
Premium

  • Refractrix Classic
  • Refractrix Buddy
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Waylay ID Card
  • Doom Wing Shorty

Free

  • Trademark Schema Card
  • Stylish Title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Tier 6-10 (Image via Riot)
Premium

  • Staying Shady Spray
  • Guess That Stache Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Nom Nom Snacks Card
  • ByteShift Judge

Free

  • V25 Act II Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Tier 11-15 (Image via Riot)
Premium

  • Fear My Nunchucks Card
  • Spicy Prawn Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Ebi Nigiri Buddy
  • Refractrix Stinger

Free

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Bestie Title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Tier 16-20 (Image via Riot)
Premium

  • Doom Wing Marshal
  • Diet Milk Card
  • Refractrix Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Refractrix Guardian

Free

  • Burn After Reading Spray

Tier 21-25 rewards

Tier 21-25 (Image via Riot)
Premium

  • Exterminated Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Pocket Turret Buddy
  • ByteShift Spray
  • ByteShift Vandal

Free

  • Safekeeping Card
  • 10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Tier 26-30 (Image via Riot)
Premium

  • Deadly Beautiful Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Doom Wing Spray
  • Tools Of The Trade Card
  • Doom Wing Odin

Free

  • Snap Trap Buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Tier 31-35 (Image via Riot)
Premium

  • ByteShift Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • ByteShift Buddy
  • Kill Contract Spray
  • ByteShift Outlaw

Free

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Delulu Title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Tier 36-40 (Image via Riot)
Premium

  • No Escape Spray
  • Doom Wing Buddy
  • Doom Wing Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Doom Wing Phantom

Free

  • They Won't Know Spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Tier 41-45 (Image via Riot)
Premium

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Boba Break Card
  • Cry It Out Spray
  • I'm Outta Here Spray
  • Tactibear

Free

  • Sloth Tactics Buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

Tier 46-50 (Image via Riot)
Premium

  • Balisong Brandish Spray
  • Death Stalker Buddy
  • Heartless Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • ByteShift Knife

Free

  • ByteShift Ghost
  • Sketch It Out Card

After completing 50 levels of the Battlepass, players will proceed to the Epilogue stage and earn some exciting rewards, along with 30 Radianite Points.

Epilogue rewards

Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Epilogue (Image via Riot Games)
  • Epilogue: Pocket Turret Buddy
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Epilogue: Diet Milk Card
That sums up all the details related to the Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass.

For more information on Act 2, check out more on Sportskeeda's Valorant page.

