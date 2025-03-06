Valorant Season 2025 Act 2: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

The Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass is scheduled to be released on March 5/6, 2025, depending on the region (Americas, Asia, Europe, China). With it, Riot Games is introducing new skinlines, cosmetics, player titles, cards, and more. While a few can be accessed for free, most of them will be locked behind the paywall.
This article lists all the premium and free-tier rewards available inside the Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass.
Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass price
The Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass has a standard price of 1000 VP (Valorant Points), similar to any other BP. Players must spend roughly 800 INR to upgrade their pass to the premium segment. However, even if they don't want to spend a single penny on the pass, they can still enjoy exciting freebies, including weapon skins and other cosmetics.
Read more: Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass release date and time for all regions
Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass premium and free rewards list
As mentioned earlier, Riot Games has introduced multiple skinlines including Refractrix, Doom Wing, and BYTESHIFT, alongside player cards, a gun buddy, sprays, and other cosmetics. Here are the highlights:
Free track highlights
- Byteshift Ghost
- Sloth Tactics Buddy
- They Won’t Know SpraySafekeeping Card
Paid track highlights
- Tactibear Flex
- Byteshift Knife (Melee)
- Byteshift Vandal
- Doom Wing Phantom
- Refractrix Guardian
- Death Stalker Buddy
- Balisong Brandish Spray (Animated)
- Kill Contract Spray
- Heartless Card
- Diet Milk Card
Now that players have an idea about the Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass free and paid track highlights, here's a breakdown of all the tiers:
Tier 1-5 rewards
Premium
- Refractrix Classic
- Refractrix Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- Waylay ID Card
- Doom Wing Shorty
Free
- Trademark Schema Card
- Stylish Title
Tier 6-10 rewards
Premium
- Staying Shady Spray
- Guess That Stache Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Nom Nom Snacks Card
- ByteShift Judge
Free
- V25 Act II Coin Buddy
Tier 11-15 rewards
Premium
- Fear My Nunchucks Card
- Spicy Prawn Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Ebi Nigiri Buddy
- Refractrix Stinger
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- Bestie Title
Tier 16-20 rewards
Premium
- Doom Wing Marshal
- Diet Milk Card
- Refractrix Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Refractrix Guardian
Free
- Burn After Reading Spray
Tier 21-25 rewards
Premium
- Exterminated Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Pocket Turret Buddy
- ByteShift Spray
- ByteShift Vandal
Free
- Safekeeping Card
- 10 Radianite Points
Tier 26-30 rewards
Premium
- Deadly Beautiful Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Doom Wing Spray
- Tools Of The Trade Card
- Doom Wing Odin
Free
- Snap Trap Buddy
Tier 31-35 rewards
Premium
- ByteShift Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- ByteShift Buddy
- Kill Contract Spray
- ByteShift Outlaw
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- Delulu Title
Tier 36-40 rewards
Premium
- No Escape Spray
- Doom Wing Buddy
- Doom Wing Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Doom Wing Phantom
Free
- They Won't Know Spray
Tier 41-45 rewards
Premium
- 10 Radianite Points
- Boba Break Card
- Cry It Out Spray
- I'm Outta Here Spray
- Tactibear
Free
- Sloth Tactics Buddy
Tier 46-50 rewards
Premium
- Balisong Brandish Spray
- Death Stalker Buddy
- Heartless Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- ByteShift Knife
Free
- ByteShift Ghost
- Sketch It Out Card
After completing 50 levels of the Battlepass, players will proceed to the Epilogue stage and earn some exciting rewards, along with 30 Radianite Points.
Epilogue rewards
- Epilogue: Pocket Turret Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- Epilogue: Diet Milk Card
That sums up all the details related to the Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass.
For more information on Act 2, check out more on Sportskeeda's Valorant page.