Valorant Season 2025 Act 2: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

The Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass is scheduled to be released on March 5/6, 2025, depending on the region (Americas, Asia, Europe, China). With it, Riot Games is introducing new skinlines, cosmetics, player titles, cards, and more. While a few can be accessed for free, most of them will be locked behind the paywall.

This article lists all the premium and free-tier rewards available inside the Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass.

Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass price

The Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass has a standard price of 1000 VP (Valorant Points), similar to any other BP. Players must spend roughly 800 INR to upgrade their pass to the premium segment. However, even if they don't want to spend a single penny on the pass, they can still enjoy exciting freebies, including weapon skins and other cosmetics.

Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass premium and free rewards list

As mentioned earlier, Riot Games has introduced multiple skinlines including Refractrix, Doom Wing, and BYTESHIFT, alongside player cards, a gun buddy, sprays, and other cosmetics. Here are the highlights:

Free track highlights

Byteshift Ghost

Sloth Tactics Buddy

They Won’t Know SpraySafekeeping Card

Paid track highlights

Tactibear Flex

Byteshift Knife (Melee)

Byteshift Vandal

Doom Wing Phantom

Refractrix Guardian

Death Stalker Buddy

Balisong Brandish Spray (Animated)

Kill Contract Spray

Heartless Card

Diet Milk Card

Now that players have an idea about the Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass free and paid track highlights, here's a breakdown of all the tiers:

Tier 1-5 rewards

Tier 1-5 (Image via Riot)

Premium

Refractrix Classic

Refractrix Buddy

10 Radianite Points

Waylay ID Card

Doom Wing Shorty

Free

Trademark Schema Card

Stylish Title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Tier 6-10 (Image via Riot)

Premium

Staying Shady Spray

Guess That Stache Spray

10 Radianite Points

Nom Nom Snacks Card

ByteShift Judge

Free

V25 Act II Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Tier 11-15 (Image via Riot)

Premium

Fear My Nunchucks Card

Spicy Prawn Spray

10 Radianite Points

Ebi Nigiri Buddy

Refractrix Stinger

Free

10 Radianite Points

Bestie Title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Tier 16-20 (Image via Riot)

Premium

Doom Wing Marshal

Diet Milk Card

Refractrix Spray

10 Radianite Points

Refractrix Guardian

Free

Burn After Reading Spray

Tier 21-25 rewards

Tier 21-25 (Image via Riot)

Premium

Exterminated Spray

10 Radianite Points

Pocket Turret Buddy

ByteShift Spray

ByteShift Vandal

Free

Safekeeping Card

10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Tier 26-30 (Image via Riot)

Premium

Deadly Beautiful Spray

10 Radianite Points

Doom Wing Spray

Tools Of The Trade Card

Doom Wing Odin

Free

Snap Trap Buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Tier 31-35 (Image via Riot)

Premium

ByteShift Card

10 Radianite Points

ByteShift Buddy

Kill Contract Spray

ByteShift Outlaw

Free

10 Radianite Points

Delulu Title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Tier 36-40 (Image via Riot)

Premium

No Escape Spray

Doom Wing Buddy

Doom Wing Card

10 Radianite Points

Doom Wing Phantom

Free

They Won't Know Spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Tier 41-45 (Image via Riot)

Premium

10 Radianite Points

Boba Break Card

Cry It Out Spray

I'm Outta Here Spray

Tactibear

Free

Sloth Tactics Buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

Tier 46-50 (Image via Riot)

Premium

Balisong Brandish Spray

Death Stalker Buddy

Heartless Card

10 Radianite Points

ByteShift Knife

Free

ByteShift Ghost

Sketch It Out Card

After completing 50 levels of the Battlepass, players will proceed to the Epilogue stage and earn some exciting rewards, along with 30 Radianite Points.

Epilogue rewards

Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Epilogue (Image via Riot Games)

Epilogue: Pocket Turret Buddy

10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points

Epilogue: Diet Milk Card

That sums up all the details related to the Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass.

