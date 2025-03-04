Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass release date and time for all regions

The Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass will be released on March 5, 2025, in the Americas, while players in Asia, Europe, and other parts of the world have to wait until March 6, 2025, for it. The collection will bring forth new skins and other in-game cosmetics for players to unlock by playing games.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass release schedule.

Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass release date and time

The Battlepass for S25A2 will be available as soon as the Valorant server downtime — at the end of S25A1 — gets over. This will take place approximately 2 to 4 hours after 6 am PT in the Americas. In Asian servers, the downtime will begin at 1 pm PT, and in Europe, the same will occur at 8 pm PT.

The following is a breakdown of the local time in different regions, showing when servers will go down before the release of the Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass:

US (West): 6 am PT (March 5, 2025)

6 am PT (March 5, 2025) US (East): 9 am ET (March 5, 2025)

9 am ET (March 5, 2025) Brazil: 10 am UTC-3 (March 5, 2025)

10 am UTC-3 (March 5, 2025) UK: 4 am GMT (March 6, 2025)

4 am GMT (March 6, 2025) Europe (Paris, Berlin, etc.): 5 am CET (March 6, 2025)

5 am CET (March 6, 2025) India: 2:30 am IST (March 6, 2025)

2:30 am IST (March 6, 2025) China (Beijing): 5 am CST (March 6, 2025) [tentative]

5 am CST (March 6, 2025) [tentative] Korea and Japan: 6 am KST/JST (March 6, 2025)

Based on the time mentioned above, you can download the update containing this content at around 8 - 10 am PT in the Americas, 3 - 5 pm PT in Asia, and 10 pm - 2 am PST in Europe.

What to expect from the Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass

The latest Battlepass will contain both free and premium tracks, with the latter costing the usual 1,000 VP. Here are some notable items you can obtain from it:

Free Track

Byteshift Ghost

Sloth Tactics Buddy

They Won’t Know SpraySafekeeping Card

Paid Track

Tactibear Flex

Byteshift Knife (Melee)

Byteshift Vandal

Doom Wing Phantom

Refractrix Guardian

Death Stalker Buddy

Balisong Brandish Spray (Animated)

Kill Contract Spray

Heartless Card

Diet Milk Card

You can purchase the Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass anytime during the season, and all the progress you make will be stored.

The release of Waylay, the next Valorant Agent, will follow the same schedule.

