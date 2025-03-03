Valorant Waylay release date and time for all regions

Waylay, Valorant's latest Agent, will be released on March 5, 2025, in the Americas and on March 6, 2025, in the rest of the world. This will be the next Duelist in the title, and she hails from Thailand. Her kit is designed around mobility and self-sufficiency. She also introduces a new debuff in the title, called Hinder.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about Waylay's release date and time in Valorant.

When does Valorant's Waylay come out across all regions?

In the Americas, Waylay releases on March 5, 2025, once the servers come back online following scheduled maintenance that starts at 6 am PST. This coincides with the release of Season 25 Act 2.

The new Agent is fast (Image via Riot Games)

In Asian servers, this will take place approximately 8.5 hours later, while players in Europe will get this Agent 14 hours afterward.

Here is a breakdown of when the server downtime starts in different regions of the world:

US (West): 6 am PT (March 5, 2025)

6 am PT (March 5, 2025) US (East): 9 am ET (March 5, 2025)

9 am ET (March 5, 2025) Brazil: 10 am UTC-3 (March 5, 2025)

10 am UTC-3 (March 5, 2025) UK: 4 am GMT (March 6, 2025)

4 am GMT (March 6, 2025) Europe (Paris, Berlin, etc.): 5 am CET (March 6, 2025)

5 am CET (March 6, 2025) India: 2:30 am IST (March 6, 2025)

2:30 am IST (March 6, 2025) China (Beijing): 5 am CST (March 6, 2025) [tentative]

5 am CST (March 6, 2025) [tentative] Korea and Japan: 6 am KST/JST (March 6, 2025)

The servers will be back two to four hours after this time, depending on how smoothly the maintenance process goes.

Valorant Waylay abilities

The following are Waylay's abilities in Valorant:

Refract : INSTANTLY create a beacon of light on the floor. REACTIVATE to speed back to your beacon as a mote of pure light. You are invulnerable as you travel.

: INSTANTLY create a beacon of light on the floor. REACTIVATE to speed back to your beacon as a mote of pure light. You are invulnerable as you travel. Light Speed : EQUIP to prepare for a burst of speed. FIRE to dash forward twice. ALT FIRE to dash once. Only your first dash can send you upward.

: EQUIP to prepare for a burst of speed. FIRE to dash forward twice. ALT FIRE to dash once. Only your first dash can send you upward. Saturate : INSTANTLY throw a cluster of light that explodes upon contact with the ground, HINDERING nearby players with a powerful movement and weapon slow.

: INSTANTLY throw a cluster of light that explodes upon contact with the ground, HINDERING nearby players with a powerful movement and weapon slow. Convergent Paths: EQUIP to focus your prismatic power. FIRE to create an afterimage of yourself that projects a beam of light. After a brief delay, you gain a powerful speed boost and the beam expands, HINDERING other players in the area.

As soon as the next phase of the game goes live in your region, you can try out the Agent in custom games. There will be a special event to unlock it using XP. After that is over, you'll have to spend Kingdom Credits to purchase her contract.

