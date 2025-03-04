Nodwin Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025: Format, schedule, and more

The Nodwin Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 is just around the corner. This iteration of the event will feature quite a few changes, and this is especially true when it comes to the competition's structure. The main objective of pushing these changes this time was to ensure that the emerging teams get their fair chances at making a mark at the international level.

Ad

This year's Valorant Challengers South Asia offers all teams a chance to compete for a huge prize pool of INR 1.13 crore.

But that's not all that's at stake here. The winners of this series will earn the honor of representing South Asia on the international stage at VCT Ascension Pacific 2025.

To learn more about the Nodwin Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 and their latest format, schedule, and more, read below.

Format overview of Nodwin Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025

As mentioned earlier, Nodwin Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 has made a couple of changes to their tournament format. Before we dive into the changes in this year's event, let's look at the journey teams will take till Split 2:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stage 1: VCSA Qualifier

Teams from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, and the Maldives compete.

Four premier teams directly enter the quarterfinals.

Single elimination format determines the top two teams that qualify for VCSA 2025 Split 1.

Stage 2: Split 1

8 teams compete (2 teams from the qualifiers, 2 directly invited teams, 4 pre-qualified teams) from VCSA Split 3 (2024).

Round-robin format over 14 days.

Top 6 teams advance to Split 2.

Bottom 2 teams face relegation.

Stage 3: Promotion/Relegation Round

The bottom 2 teams from Split 1 compete against 2 Premier teams.

Knockout format decides which teams secure their place in Split 2.

Ad

This is the format known as of now. But there's more to it. As stated earlier, there are a few changes this time around. Here are some of the revamped features for Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025:

Three-Split Format: The tournament runs across three big splits, keeping the excitement alive for fans and players all year long.

The tournament runs across three big splits, keeping the excitement alive for fans and players all year long. VCSA Qualifiers: Before Split 1, new and rising Valorant teams from South Asia (India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, and the Maldives) get a shot at competing through open qualifiers. This is their chance to break into the main tournament and prove themselves.

Before Split 1, new and rising Valorant teams from South Asia (India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, and the Maldives) get a shot at competing through open qualifiers. This is their chance to break into the main tournament and prove themselves. Promotion & Relegation System: After Split 1, a promotion-relegation round allows the top-performing teams from the open circuit to move up, while lower-ranked teams will fight to stay in the tournament. This gives fresh talents and emerging teams a chance.

After Split 1, a promotion-relegation round allows the top-performing teams from the open circuit to move up, while lower-ranked teams will fight to stay in the tournament. This gives fresh talents and emerging teams a chance. New Points System: This season introduces a new points system that makes every match count. It increases the intensity of the tournament, especially towards the final stages of the series.

This season introduces a new points system that makes every match count. It increases the intensity of the tournament, especially towards the final stages of the series. Road to VCT Ascension: At the end of Split 3, the top 4 teams with the most points will battle it out in the Ascension Qualifiers. The winning team will represent South Asia at the VCT Ascension Pacific 2025, facing the best teams from Challenger tournaments of other regions.

Ad

Also read: VCT Masters Bangkok 2025: T1 breaks curse, dispatches Valorant Champions for a grand final berth

Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 schedule

The Nodwin Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 will begin on March 4, 2025, and will conclude on July 14, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the schedule only for Split 1 is known at the moment. But fret not, as we'll keep you up-to-date as the latest schedules drop. Here's what you should know about Split 1:

Day 1 - March 4, 2025

3:00 PM IST – Global Esports Academy (GEA) vs Revenant XSpark (RNTX)

– Global Esports Academy (GEA) vs Revenant XSpark (RNTX) 6:00 PM IST – Asterisk (AST) vs Orangutan (OGS)

Day 2 - March 5, 2025

3:00 PM IST – Reckoning Esports (RGE) vs S8UL Esports (S8UL)

– Reckoning Esports (RGE) vs S8UL Esports (S8UL) 6:00 PM IST – Velocity Gaming (VLT) vs AURA (AURA)

Ad

Day 3 - March 6, 2025

3:00 PM IST – Orangutan (OGS) vs Revenant XSpark (RNTX)

– Orangutan (OGS) vs Revenant XSpark (RNTX) 6:00 PM IST – Asterisk (AST) vs Global Esports Academy (GEA)

Day 4 - March 7, 2025

3:00 PM IST – Velocity Gaming (VLT) vs S8UL Esports (S8UL)

– Velocity Gaming (VLT) vs S8UL Esports (S8UL) 6:00 PM IST – AURA (AURA) vs Reckoning Esports (RGE)

Day 5 - March 8, 2025

3:00 PM IST – Asterisk (AST) vs Revenant XSpark (RNTX)

– Asterisk (AST) vs Revenant XSpark (RNTX) 6:00 PM IST – Velocity Gaming (VLT) vs Orangutan (OGS)

Day 6 - March 9, 2025

3:00 PM IST – S8UL Esports (S8UL) vs Global Esports Academy (GEA)

– S8UL Esports (S8UL) vs Global Esports Academy (GEA) 6:00 PM IST – Reckoning Esports (RGE) vs Orangutan (OGS)

Ad

Day 7 - March 10, 2025

3:00 PM IST – S8UL Esports (S8UL) vs Revenant XSpark (RNTX)

– S8UL Esports (S8UL) vs Revenant XSpark (RNTX) 6:00 PM IST – Velocity Gaming (VLT) vs Global Esports Academy (GEA)

Day 8 - March 15, 2025

3:00 PM IST – Velocity Gaming (VLT) vs Reckoning Esports (RGE)

– Velocity Gaming (VLT) vs Reckoning Esports (RGE) 6:00 PM IST – AURA (AURA) vs Asterisk (AST)

Day 9 - March 16, 2025

3:00 PM IST – Velocity Gaming (VLT) vs Revenant XSpark (RNTX)

– Velocity Gaming (VLT) vs Revenant XSpark (RNTX) 6:00 PM IST – Reckoning Esports (RGE) vs Global Esports Academy (GEA)

Day 10 - March 17, 2025

3:00 PM IST – AURA (AURA) vs Orangutan (OGS)

– AURA (AURA) vs Orangutan (OGS) 6:00 PM IST – S8UL Esports (S8UL) vs Asterisk (AST)

Ad

Day 11 - March 18, 2025

3:00 PM IST – Reckoning Esports (RGE) vs Revenant XSpark (RNTX)

– Reckoning Esports (RGE) vs Revenant XSpark (RNTX) 6:00 PM IST – AURA (AURA) vs Global Esports Academy (GEA)

Day 12 - March 19, 2025

3:00 PM IST – S8UL Esports (S8UL) vs Orangutan (OGS)

– S8UL Esports (S8UL) vs Orangutan (OGS) 6:00 PM IST – Velocity Gaming (VLT) vs Asterisk (AST)

Day 13 - March 20, 2025

3:00 PM IST – AURA (AURA) vs Revenant XSpark (RNTX)

– AURA (AURA) vs Revenant XSpark (RNTX) 6:00 PM IST – Orangutan (OGS) vs Global Esports Academy (GEA)

Day 14 - March 21, 2025

3:00 PM IST – Reckoning Esports (RGE) vs Asterisk (AST)

– Reckoning Esports (RGE) vs Asterisk (AST) 6:00 PM IST – AURA (AURA) vs S8UL Esports (S8UL)

Ad

All teams in the Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025

Given below are all the eight teams that have made their way to the Nodwin Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 1:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Asterisk

icarus

near

river

s1mple

wAvE

YasH

AUR4

Enzyy

Gambo

Homeboy

PRIME

roboxfer

SynX

GE Academy

Envy2k

kibojn

LilBOii

r1seN

SmokeA

Yuvi

Orangutan

deecee

Hoax

Kohli

Makaveli

RvK

venka

Reckoning Esports

Bgg

Deadly10

Garv

Mojo

moner

Rio

Tricky

Revenant Esports

Antidote

Azys

DEATHMAKER

Georgyy

LeVi

Rawfiul

S8UL

AceStaRRRRR

diseasefinalboss

hellff

HYBR1DD

k1ngkappa

miz

techno

Velocity Gaming

damaraa

Lightningfast

lordbathura

Madelyn

Russ

SkRossi

Read more: T1 is the VCT Masters Bangkok champion

Where to watch Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025?

You can catch Nodwin Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 live on numerous platforms. They are as follows:

Twitch: Nodwin Gaming South Asia

Nodwin Gaming South Asia Facebook: Nodwin Gaming (Hindi)

Nodwin Gaming (Hindi) YouTube: Nodwin Gaming South Asia, Nodwin Gaming, VALORANT Esports South Asia

Ad

That covers everything that you need to know about Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025.

For the latest Valorant news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback