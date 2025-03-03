When does Valorant Season 25 Act 1 competitive queue end?

The Valorant Season 25 Act 1 competitive queue will conclude at different times on March 5 and 6, 2025, depending on the region from where you play the game. The Season 25 Act 1 began on January 8, 2025, with the introduction of the new Initiator agent, Tejo, along with the new Act 1 Battlepass, agent ability balancing, and other weapon cosmetic bundles.

Read on to find out when the Valorant Season 25 Act 1 competitive queue closes in major regions around the world and how to find it in-game.

Valorant Season 25 Act 1 competitive queue end date and time

It is crucial to note that the Valorant Season 25 Act 1 competitive queue will be open for around a day after the Act concludes. The Act 2 rank refresh will only take effect on March 5 and 6, 2025, depending on the region. This is consistent with Riot Games' new content deployment approach, which has been in place since Episode 9 Act 1.

Here's a breakdown of the last times you'll be able to queue for Season 25 Act 1 competitive matches in various parts of the world:

US (West): 4:30 am PST (March 5, 2025)

US (East): 7:30 am EST (March 5, 2025)

Brazil: 9:30 am UTC-3 (March 5, 2025)

UK: 2:30 am GMT (March 6, 2025)

Europe (Paris, Berlin, etc.): 3:30 am CET (March 6, 2025)

India: 1 am IST (March 6, 2025)

China (Beijing): 3:30 am CST (March 6, 2025) [tentative]

Korea and Japan: 4:30 am KST/JST (March 6, 2025)

The game servers will be down for scheduled maintenance at these times. A few hours later, the Season 25 Act 2 patch (10.04) will be ready for download.

How to check when Valorant Season 25 Act 1 competitive queue will end

If your region is not included in this article, you can find out when the Season 25 Act 1 competitive queue ends by going to the Act Rank tab in the Career menu as indicated in the image below.

Valorant Season 25 Act 1 competitive queue end date and time for the Mumbai server (Image via Riot Games)

The time remaining before the rank refresh will be displayed underneath the box. This is where you can select the Act and check your Act rank. Hovering over it displays the particular date and hour when the competitive queue expires.

