BuZz Valorant settings: Crosshair and configuration

Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul is among the most iconic South Korean Valorant players. He officially joined the main roster of T1 on October 15, 2024, and the team would soon go on to win the trophy at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025. Given his achievements, his Valorant settings may be of interest to fans of the VCT as well as those who look up to the player as a professional.

This article will go over all of BuZz's Valorant settings in-game as of the time of writing.

Note: The information provided in this article has been procured from prosettings.net

BuZz Valorant settings: In-game settings and peripherals

In the following sections, you will find the settings used by BuZz to play Valorant. This includes everything from his basic keybinds to his peripherals and crosshair configuration.

Mouse Settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.57

eDPI: 228

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.8

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #ffffff

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code

0;p;0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size:1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.95

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: High

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Purple (Tritanopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: ZOWIE S2-DW

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Black

Mousepad: X-raypad Aqua Control+

BuZz is a proficient Duelist and has become known for playing as Jett. However, more recently, he has also been seen using other characters such as Neon, Yoru, and Raze.

In his most recent match against G2 Esports at the Grand Finals of VCT Masters Bangkok, he played as all four on different maps and helped his team emerge victorious.

