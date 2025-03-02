T1 is the VCT Masters Bangkok champion, beating G2 Esports in a back and forth 3-2 series. The match took place at the UOB Live, Bangkok on March 2, 2025. This is the Korean squad's first international Valorant trophy. They came in as the second seed from the Pacific region and beat the likes of DRX, EDward Gaming, and Team Vitality on their path to the grand final.

The final match of VCT Masters Bangkok went the full distance, with all five maps being played, and the final two going into overtime. T1 won Map 2 (13-9), Map 4 (15-13), and Map 5 (16-14).

T1 wins their first international Valorant esports trophy at VCT Masters Bangkok

The VCT Masters Bangkok-winning T1 lineup consisted of the following players:

Kim "stax" Gu-taek (IGL)

Gu-taek (IGL) Kim "Meteor" Tae-oh

Tae-oh Go "Sylvan" Young-sup

Young-sup Ham "iZu" Woo-ju

Woo-ju Yu "BuZz" Byeong-cheol

Byeong-cheol Yoon "Autumn" Eu-teum (Head Coach)

Eu-teum (Head Coach) Lee "carpe" Jae-hyeok (Substitute)

T1 started off the series slow, losing Lotus 5-13. However, on Haven, the team found its footing, winning the map 13-9, despite a fantastic performance from G2's Trent "trent" Cairns.

Abyss, T1's permaban prior to this series, was a surprisingly close game, ending 13-11 in favor of G2. Meteor locked in Reyna during Agent Select, taking fans by surprise. Although this pick didn't bear much fruit, stax's Tejo made the map close. However, in the end, G2 Esports ran away with the game, winning five rounds in a row, overcoming an 8-11 deficit.

G2 was in the driving seat for the majority of the first half on Map 4, Split. However, T1, caught up quickly enough once the sides switched. After two rounds of overtime, the Koreans came out on top, closing he series 15-13.

The final map, Pearl, was extremely close as well, ending in a nail-biting 30-round game, where T1 closed out series 16-14. Every player showed up with blazing guns to make this victory happen.

Interestingly, as T1 became the VCT Masters Bangkok champion, the squad also had some of the highest kill-scoring players in the tournament, with BuZz leading this table. Meteor was also declared the MVP of the tournament.

