VCT Masters Bangkok 2025: T1 breaks curse, dispatches Valorant Champions for a grand final berth

In a breathtaking showdown at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025, T1 defeated former VCT Champions winners EDward Gaming. The best-of-five matchup, which began on March 1, 2025, and lasted for four maps, ended with T1 securing a stunning 3-1 victory over EDG. Although the China 2025 Kickoff champions managed to win map three, Fracture, it was the only map they had secured.

The series marked T1's first time making it to the finals of an international stage in professional Valorant. Now, the team is all set to go up against G2 Esports on March 2, 2025.

T1 defeats EDG and makes it to VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 finals

T1 has never made it to the finals of any Masters or Champions level tournament before. Therefore, by defeating giants like EDward Gaming, not only have they broken their curse but also cemented themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional Valorant.

T1's journey becomes even more gripping when you realize that the current roster is relatively new. Three players, including Sylvan, Meteor, and BuZz, all joined the team in October 2024. Equipped with a brand new roster, T1 surpassed all expectations to reach the finals at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025. The current T1 roster consists of:

Kim (Stax) Gu-taek

Kim (Meteor) Tae-oh

Go (Sylvan) Young-sup

Yu (BuZz) Byeong-cheol

Ham (iZu) Woo-ju

The team won the first map, Bind, with a stunning 13-4 scoreline. Top-fraggers like Stax, Meteor, and BuZZ also helped secure key rounds.

Map 2, however, was a different ordeal. EDward Gaming showed some more grit and players like ZmjjKK, CHICHOO, and S1Mon, became troublesome for T1. However, the team fought back and eventually won Haven with a 13-10 scoreline. This time around, BuZz on Yoru and iZu on Cypher led the charge on the frag-charts.

Map 3, Fracture was won by EDG with a 14-12 score. Players like nobody, ZmjjKK, and Smoggy played key roles in the victory, often staying at the forefront while taking frags and engaging T1. This map was close and could have been won by either team.

However, the match ended with T1 taking Map 4, Split, with an impressive 13-5 scoreline. Overall, T1 overshadowed EDward Gaming completely during the series at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025. The team has been on a powerful run during this tournament and will now face off against G2 Esports to decide who will lift the trophy.

