Vitality is your VCT EMEA Kickoff 2025 winner, defeating Team Liquid 

Vitality defeated Team Liquid in a best-of-three (Bo3) matchup format to become the VCT EMEA Kickoff 2025 champions. The team pulled off a complete reverse sweep on February 10, 2025, by securing three maps back-to-back after losing the first two. As a result, Vitality has confirmed its spot for Valorant Masters Bangkok.

Read on to learn how the team secured the reverse sweep at the VCT EMEA Kickoff 2025 grand finals.

Vitality defeated Team Liquid to become the VCT EMEA Kickoff 2025 winner

In a thrilling series of events, Vitality made a major comeback against Team Liquid from map three onwards. The first map, Split, saw a rather close competition between the two teams ending with a 13-10 scoreline in favor of TL. Players such as paTiTek, Keiko, and kamyk outperformed their Vitality counterparts trexx, Derke, and Sayf, respectively.

However, the second map, Haven, drew a stronger line between Vitality and Team Liquid. The latter secured a 13-7 victory, a promising finish that could have ended in their overall victory with one more map. Interestingly, the tide completely changed with map 3, Lotus, as Vitality finished strong with 13-6.

Vitality's Derke delivered one of his best performances during this map. His entry-fragging was highly impactful and cemented the success of the team's attack half for good. Players such as Sayf and Less were also instrumental in Vitality's victory on Lotus.

From this point forward, Vitality looked dominant. The team won with a 13-7 scoreline on Bind and 13-8 on Fracture, thus completing their reverse sweep. Yet again, Derke, Sayf, and Less were at their best. Meanwhile, Kicks and trexxx provided strong support, enabling themselves and their teammates to get into favorable positions throughout the series.

Now, both teams are set to go to Valorant Masters Bangkok to fight for a trophy once again and determine the better squad of the two. At VCT EMEA Kickoff 2025, it just happens to be Vitality.

