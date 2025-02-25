EDward Gaming reportedly taking legal action against streamer for defaming Valorant team

In a recent turn of events, EDward Gaming is supposedly taking legal action against a bunch of streamers for spreading hate speech and defaming the Chinese Valorant roster. The issue started way before the team traveled to Thailand for VCT Masters Bangkok, and some have speculated that cxy0714 — a previously suspended Valorant professional — is at the root of it all since he supposedly provoked his community to bad mouth ZmjjKK on his stream chat.

Ad

After observing a few consequences, EDG supposedly released an announcement claiming they would take strict action against users who post defamatory and derogatory comments about their Valorant roster. They've also asked the alleged haters and rumormongers to formally issue a public apology.

This article will dive more into this situation and provide a little bit of insight into why EDward Gaming has supposedly decided to take such harsh steps against haters.

Ad

Trending

Note: This article is entirely based on fan rumors and speculations and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

EDward Gaming shows concerns by reportedly taking legal actions against a few users

According to a Reddit post by u/two4you8 on r/ValorantCompetitive, EDward Gaming (EDG) has released an official statement addressing the recent toxicity their Valorant roster had to face on several online platforms, including Baidu Tieba, and Huya Live. The organization likely wants to protect its players so that they can focus on the upcoming VCT Bangkok Playoffs stage matches.

Ad

Read more: Sentinels' Abyss gaffe at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 leaves community shocked

According to EDG's supposed statement, the organization has already initiated legal procedures against a few users on the Baidu Tieba and Huya streaming platforms. However, fans are quite disappointed byEDG's late response to this issue.

Ad

For context, several haters have allegedly defamed EDG's roster, especially Zmjjkk (popularly known as Kangkang), for about a year now. Fans on Reddit have also alleged that cxy0714, a streamer previously suspended for match-fixing, provoked his fans against kangkang.

As a result, Zmjkk received a lot of hate on his streams, with fans on Reddit claiming that he even faced death threats. EDG supporters on the r/ValorantCompetitive subreddit also stated that the issue wasn't restricted to just Zmjkk, and the rest of EDG's roster also faced a lot of hate.

Ad

Also read: How to get Crispy Title in Valorant

Hence, EDward Gaming might have decided to take legal action after witnessing how the issue was affecting their player's mental health. However, according to disappointed fans, EDG should've taken this step earlier and not let things get so far.

Amid everything, a few fans on Reddit claimed that cxy0714 allegedly spread hate out of sheer envy. According to them, cxy and Zmjkk started their Valorant journey together and used to be friends in the beginning. However, as time passed Zmjkk rose to prominence, and many believe this might have irked cxy.

Ad

Regardless of the reason, it'll be interesting to see how EDward Gaming manages to tackle the situation and how their roster will perform in their upcoming VCT Bangkok Playoffs matches.

For more articles related to Riot's 5v5 shooter, check out Sportskeeda's Valorant Page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback