Sentinels' Abyss gaffe at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 leaves community in splits

Sentinels lost to Team Liquid during the Swiss Stage of VCT Masters Bangkok 2025, effectively being eliminated from the competition. Even though the match lasted for all three maps, one particular moment stood out. During the 10th round on Abyss (the second map), N4RRATE and zekken fell off-map together, costing Sentinels the round and subsequently the map in the long run.

The moment left fans and pros stunned. Former Sentinels team member TenZ reacted to the tragic moment after witnessing it live on stream.

He pointed out how unnatural the mishap was, considering both characters who fell off-map have abilities that could have helped them return to the ground.

Sentinels went on to lose Abyss by a close margin. However, @FGWane felt that even if the team won, it may not have made it far in the competition:

"even if they beat liquid they can not make it any further then this honestly"

@solo_metro seemed to feel that Sentinels was not a great team when it came down to playing post-plant. During the 10th round, however, the Spike was not yet down. Perhaps the goof-up occurred as they attempted to get the Spike planted. @solo_metro summed up their opinion with the words:

"The worst post plant team I have ever seen"

While many fans were disappointed by Sentinels' performance at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025, @Vinisauce pointed out that both N4RRATE and zekken were suppressed when they tried to make the jump.

@mtkifaju echoed a similar sentiment, noting that the players had been suppressed and therefore could not have used their abilities to get out of trouble.

Sentinels vs Team Liquid at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025

Sentinels vs Team Liquid at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 (Image via X/@Sentinels)

The matchup between Sentinels and Team Liquid at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 began with the NA Kickoff runner-up taking the lead. Lotus, the first map, ended in a 13-7 victory for Sentinels wherein almost all the players had somewhat similar KDA stats.

However, the competition became challenging in Abyss. After the disheartening fall during the tenth round, the match began to slip from Sentinels' hands, eventually ending in a 16-14 scoreline in TL's favor.

Finally, Bind ended in an even greater disappointment. Sentinels won the 11th round during their attack phase. Unfortunately, this is the only round they won during the entire map. In the end, Bind came down to a 13-1 victory for Team Liquid.

Now, Sentinels are out of the competition, and TL moves forward at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 as a strong contender for the trophy.

