Valorant Tejo Ascent guide: Best lineups and tips

Our Valorant Tejo Ascent guide is intended to offer players the most effective tips and strategies for thriving in the game. Tejo, the game's seventh Initiator, debuted in January 2025. He specializes in explosives and acquiring information about opponents' positions. As an Initiator, he assists his team in effectively implementing tactics by providing key intel and clearing tight spots, making him a great fit for the Ascent map.

This article provides detailed insights on how to play Tejo in Valorant on Ascent.

Valorant Tejo Ascent guide: How to use Stealth Drone

Tejo's Stealth Drone is an effective tool for scouting corners and gathering intelligence. This drone not only reveals opponents but also disables them. By pressing the fire button, a pulse is emitted that suppresses and exposes a group of enemies.

Stealth Drone: Attacking routes

Stealth Drone attacking route (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Stealth Drone as marked on the image to detect and suppress enemies holding positions.

Stealth Drone: Defense routes

Stealth Drone for defending (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Stealth Drone towards the marked locations during the defense rounds to detect enemies approaching the site.

Valorant Tejo Ascent guide: How to use Special Delivery

Tejo carries a sticky grenade that explodes upon contact with a surface. His Special Delivery ability enables him to hit opponents within the grenade's blast radius. This grenade can distract enemies hiding in confined spaces or concuss them during close-range combat in Valorant.

Attacking A-site option 1

Attacking A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Special Delivery grenade towards A-Main to concuss enemies holding position.

Attacking A-site option 2

Attacking A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Right-click to enable a single bounce while launching the Special Delivery Grenade from A-Main to let it bounce off the wall and land near the A-Generator area.

Attacking B-site option 1

Attacking A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Special Delivery grenade on B-Main to concuss enemies holding position at the entry of B-site.

Attacking B-site option 2

Attacking B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Special Delivery grenade towards the B-site to concuss enemies holding position near the B-market.

Defending A-site option 1

Defending A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Special Delivery grenade towards A-main to concuss enemies pushing A-site.

Defending A-site option 2

Defending A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Right-click to enable a single-bounce while launching the Special Delivery grenade to let it land at A-Main.

Defending B-site option 1

Defending B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Special Delivery grenade on B-site entry to concuss enemies pushing the B-site.

Defending B-site option 2

Defending B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Right-click to launch the Special Delivery grenade and let it bounce off the wall at B-site entry to land at B-Main.

Valorant Tejo Ascent guide: How to use the Guided Salvo

The Guided Salvo signature ability allows Tejo to deploy an AR targeting system to select up to two locations on the map. Upon activation, the missiles autonomously navigate to the chosen spots and detonate upon arrival, effectively disrupting enemy positions. This ability can be efficiently used to destroy traps laid down by the enemy team.

Attacking A-site option 1: A-Site entry

Attacking A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy the missiles at the A-site entry and the boxes beside them to destroy Cypher Trapwires or Killjoy's Turret.

Attacking A-site option 2: A-Tree and A-Generator

Attacking A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy the missiles on A-Tree and A-Generator to break the mechanical doors or throw off enemies holding position.

Attacking B-Site option 1: B-Main

Defending B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy the Guided Salvo missiles on both sides of B-Main to destroy traps and disrupt enemies holding positions.

Attacking B-Site option 2: B-Lane and Defender's Spawn

Attacking B-Site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the missiles on B-Site lane and Defender's Spawn area to destroy traps laid down by the opponent team.

Defending A-Site option 1: A-Main

Defending A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the missiles on A-Main to disrupt enemies pushing the A-site.

Defending A-Site option 2: A- Mechanical Door and A-Generator

Defending A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Guided Salvo missiles on the A-Mechanical Door area and A-Generator to delay the enemy team's attempt to plant the spike.

Defending B-Site option 1: B-Main

Defending B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy the missiles on B-Main to slow down opponents pushing the B-Site.

Defending B-Site option 2: B-Default and B-Lane

Defending B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the missiles on B-Default and B-Lane to delay the enemy team's attempt to plant the spike.

Valorant Tejo Ascent guide: How to use the Armageddon ultimate

As Tejo's ultimate ability, Armageddon enables him to initiate a tactical strike by selecting a start and end point on the map. Once activated, a series of explosions occur along the designated path, compelling enemies to move out of the area or face significant damage. This ultimate is designed to flush out enemies and to maintain pressure and control over the battlefield in Valorant.

Attacking A-site

Attacking A-site with Armageddon Ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Armageddon ultimate during post-plant situations to delay the enemy team's attempt to defuse the spike.

Attacking B-site

Attacking B-site with Armageddon Ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

Activate the Armageddon ultimate during post-plant situations to delay the opponent team's attempt to defuse the spike.

Defending A-site

Defending A-Site with Armageddon Ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

If the enemy team has already taken over the site, launch the Armageddon ultimate to inflict damage while they are attempting to plant the spike. This will force them to change their positions, giving your team plenty of opportunities to take them out.

Defending B-Site

Defending B-site with Armageddon Ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Armageddon ultimate to deal heavy damage on enemies that have taken over the site.

