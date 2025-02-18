  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • Valorant Neptune 2.0 bundle: Everything we know so far

Valorant Neptune 2.0 bundle: Everything we know so far

By Pranoy Dey
Modified Feb 18, 2025 18:43 GMT
Here
Here's everything you need to know about the Valorant Neptune bundle (Image via Riot Games)

The Valorant Neptune 2.0 bundle is all set to be introduced in the in-game store after a three-year hiatus since the original version. An official teaser video has been released on X, showcasing the gameplay with the bundle’s weapons. The Neptune bundle is highly popular among fans for its underwater design and sound effects. The latest version also includes unique finishing moves.

Ad

This article gives an overview of the Valorant Neptune 2.0 bundle.

Valorant Neptune 2.0 bundle: What’s included in it?

The original Neptune bundle featured a Shorty, Guardian, Vandal, Spectre, and Anchor Melee. The 2.0 version will include a Phantom and a Hook melee, as officially confirmed. The Phantom is almost identical to the Vandal skin. However, the Hook melee is a fresh addition to the game that may attract players.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Read more: 2025 VCT Season Capsule: Release date and new Karambit revealed

A still of the Neptune Phantom (Image via Riot Games)
A still of the Neptune Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

The teaser video also showcased the finishing animation where the massive tentacles of the octopus drag the enemy underground. Besides that various sources suggest that players might also see a Bulldog and an Odin as part of the bundle, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Ad

Neptune bundle 2.0: Price and release date

Currently, the price and release date is still uncertain. However, based on the previous version of the bundle, it might cost around 7,100 Valorant Points, equivalent to around $74.59. Like other bundles, you can purchase each item separately for a lower price. Players can also use accumulated VP to claim the entire bundle.

Hook melee from the latest Neptune 2.0 bundle (Image via Riot Games)
Hook melee from the latest Neptune 2.0 bundle (Image via Riot Games)

Check out: All teams qualified for VCT Masters Bangkok

Ad

If you do not have enough VP you can get some from the in-game stores itself. As mentioned in the official teaser video the bundle will release soon. However, if we consider the title’s shop timetable, which resets on Thursday, February 20, 2025, players will likely be able to purchase the bundle on that day.

Check out the links below for more guides and news:

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी