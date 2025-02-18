Valorant 10.03 patch notes: Minimap changes, Console social updates, and more

Riot Games has released the Valorant 10.03 patch notes, bringing visual changes to the in-game Minimap for better gameplay. Additionally, Console players have finally gotten an update that makes it easier to add friends. On the other hand, PC players received bug fixes for Premier mode.
Read on to learn other updates made in the latest Valorant patch notes by Riot Games.
Full Valorant 10.03 patch notes: All changes released on February 18, 2025
Here are the full Valorant 10.03 patch notes released on February 18, 2025:
All platforms
Agent updates
- All consistently slow dashes across the whole agent ecosystem now match the behavior made in patches 9.10 and 9.11 for Vyse and Concuss effects.
- This means it now affects Chamber, Skye, and Harbor’s slows.
Gameplay system updates
- Minimap visual language has been updated for increased gameplay clarity & fidelity. Here’s an example using Icebox:
Bug fixes
General
- Fixed issues where explosive damaging utility could kill Sentinel trap abilities like Vyse’s Arc Rose from vastly outside its intended radius.
- NOTE: New explosive damage functionality was toggled off for 10.01/10.02 while this was being investigated and fixed. We’ll be monitoring these changes to ensure there are no other issues requiring a toggle.
Gameplay systems
- Fixed an issue where you could not move/use the buy menu while the remake vote screen was displayed. This new voting widget also color corrects the confirmation button to be green and the decline button to be red.
Console only
Social updates
- You can now add and edit friend notes for your Riot friends.
- We’ve added a way to search your friends list. You can use the friend's list search field to filter your friend's list by player name or tag.
- When you have more than four party invites, the friends list will now hide them so you can still see your friends. You can click ‘Show More’ to display any hidden invites.
Bug fixes
Competitive
- Fixed an issue where Remake-ended matches in the Competitive queue would display incorrect end-of-game screens after the game.
- Fixed an issue where navigating players on the Leaderboard would sometimes highlight multiple players.
PC only
Bug fixes: Premier
- Fixed an issue on the tournament bracket screen where the match score was occasionally displayed in black.
- Fixed an issue where the tournament bracket was not properly centered on some ultrawide displays.
That’s everything you need to know about the Valorant 10.03 patch notes released on February 18, 2025, by Riot Games. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Valorant.