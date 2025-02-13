Valorant releases new music single ONE PUNCH by MILLI for Masters Bangkok 

Valorant always goes above and beyond in their promotional work for new Agents or tournaments. The first global VCT event of 2025 is also receiving the same treatment. Thai music superstar MILLI has collaborated with Riot Games to bring forward a new single called ONE PUNCH, specially made for Masters Bangkok.

VCT Masters Bangkok recently received a cinematic video that displays this new single along with the teams qualified for Masters Bangkok.

Valorant releases official Masters Bangkok theme song ONE PUNCH by MILLI

Valorant and Riot Games Music (RGM) have collaborated with Thai music superstar MILLI on an electrifying new hip-hop single titled ONE PUNCH. The song is featured in the first cinematic video for the upcoming VCT Masters Bangkok event, which is the first global event of the 2025 Valorant Champions Tour.

Furthermore, Riot Games Music and MILLI's music labels YUPP! and 88rising have also jointly released an alternate version of ONE PUNCH across streaming platforms. The single is now available on all major music streaming platforms. This version of ONE PUNCH will also be included in MILLI's upcoming second full-length album HEAVY WEIGHT, which will be released later this year.

For the uninitiated, Riot Games Music has a vast catalog of almost 1,000 songs, with 60 belonging to the FPS title. These 60 songs have amassed a whopping 450 million streams worldwide. RGM also includes 11 official anthems for League of Legends World Championships, which have collectively garnered more than 10 billion streams worldwide.

Now Thai music sensation MILLI has also joined the list of artists featured in RGM. Born on November 12, 2002, the Thai rapper, singer, and songwriter is known for her fierce rap flows and standout performances. She has also collaborated with major Asian artists like Bibi and Jackson Wang in the past.

The VCT Masters Bangkok is scheduled to start on February 20, 2025. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more news and guides related to Valorant.

