2025 VCT Season Capsule: Release date and new Karambit revealed

The 2025 VCT Season Capsule was recently revealed in an official X post by Riot Games for Valorant. It will bring some unique items to the in-game store starting February 6, 2025, at around 2 pm PST, including a new melee cosmetic that can be bought by fans to support the professional teams. The revenue generated from the sale of these skins will be split equally among all teams in the VCT league.

This article will highlight all released details about the 2025 VCT Season Capsule for Riot’s popular shooter title.

2025 VCT Season Capsule set to feature brand-new Karambit knife

As mentioned earlier, the 2025 VCT Season Capsule is slated to release on February 6, 2025, at around 2 pm PST in the in-game store. These cosmetics will remain in the game and be accessible for purchase till the conclusion of Masters Bangkok. Once this time is over, the capsules will leave the market, making the upcoming Karambit skins one of the most exclusive items in Valorant. The exact price of the capsule has not been confirmed at the time of writing this article.

The upcoming 2025 VCT Season Capsule will include three major item categories. Here is a quick overview of the skins that you can equip after purchasing the capsules:

VCT Karambit: A unique melee weapon that comes with five color schemes to represent the international event alongside the main tournament theme. It will also feature a special flair that activates only for the player with the highest eliminations in a match. The variant will need to be unlocked for the special visual effects.

A unique melee weapon that comes with five color schemes to represent the international event alongside the main tournament theme. It will also feature a special flair that activates only for the player with the highest eliminations in a match. The variant will need to be unlocked for the special visual effects. 4 Regional Player Cards will be available in the pack. These cards will have an animated look and showcase the different international leagues.

will be available in the pack. These cards will have an animated look and showcase the different international leagues. A total of 4 Gun Buddies with a unique reactive animation. The charms will display a unique visual cue when the guns are fired. The visuals are different for each region.

Riot Games also highlighted that the community proceeds amassed over $44 million (USD) in 2024 by purchasing esports cosmetics through Valorant’s store. The developers hope that the fans will show the same spirit with the introduction of the seasonal capsules and continue to support their teams that compete at the highest level.

