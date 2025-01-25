Valorant Helix skin bundle: Release date, weapons, and price

The Valorant Helix skin bundle is currently available in the in-game store and has been introduced to celebrate the Year of the Snake. The bundle is quite impressive with vibrant colors, different variants, and some unique weapon animations. Although the price tag on the entire bundle might seem too high, it is an attractive package that will likely attract enthusiasts who wish to expand their cosmetics collection.

The Valorant Helix skin bundle seems to have taken design inspirations from snakes and features a scales-like weapon body. The melee cosmetic is unique on its own and comes with a smooth yet minimalistic animation on the body itself. The skins share some similarities with the previously introduced Araxys bundle but incorporate an entirely different type of movement that is fluid.

This article will highlight the arrival of the Helix skin bundle in Valorant.

Trending

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

What is the release date and price of the Valorant Helix skin bundle?

The Valorant Helix skin bundle was released in the game on January 24, 2025 (or January 25, 2025, depending on your region) for a price of 6940 Valorant Points. You can also choose to purchase any of the items individually from the bundle itself. The new Helix skin bundle can be found in the store's Featured tab.

Expand Tweet

Also read: Valorant Patch 10.01 notes details explored

What are the weapons in the Valorant Helix skin bundle?

Here is a quick overview of the weapons and cosmetics included in the new cosmetics pack:

Helix Phantom - 1775 VP

Helix Daggers - 4350 VP

Helix Spectre - 1775 VP

Helix Spray - 325 VP

Helix Card - 375 VP

Helix Buddy - 675 VP

Helix Flex - 1375 VP

The Valorant Helix skin collection (Image via Riot Games)

The skins come with 3 upgradable color variants and 3 weapon upgrades that add new sound effects, animation, and finisher. When you buy the skin bundle, you'll receive the base variant with the first level unlocked. You will need to spend Radianite Points to access different colors and upgrades.

The melee, Helix Daggers, is unique and has only two upgradable levels. It even obtains a new animation at Level 2. The color variants are the same as the weapon skins. Moreover, upon purchasing the bundle, you'll get a Helix Flex item to show off in-game. Apart from these items, you will gain access to other themed cosmetics like a player card, spray, and gun buddies.

Read more: VCT EMEA Kickoff 2025: Schedule, teams, format, and more

The Valorant Helix skin bundle has a metallic exterior making it look sturdy while being accompanied by a smooth animation on the weapon body. You can choose to buy the entire bundle or your favorite skin from the store directly.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback