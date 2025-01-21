Valorant Rank Shield: Everything you need to know

The Valorant Rank Shield was introduced with patch 10.1 on January 21, 2025. The new feature will give players an extra chance to avoid falling to a lower skill group and continue their rank climb. It applies only when a player is about to be demoted to a different rank bracket. So, if you're about to derank from Silver to Bronze, the rank shields will help you fight two more matches to keep your rank.

This article will further explain how the Valorant Rank Shield functions and how it can prove to be incredibly useful for players trying to rank up.

What is the new Valorant Rank Shield?

Expand Tweet

Trending

Simply put, the Valorant Rank Shield's sole purpose is to protect players from getting demoted. There are two shields available at tier one of each rank. For instance, if you are at 0 RR in Platinum 1, you can play two more matches before you drop down to Gold 3.

If you lose a game at 0 RR, one rank shield will be consumed. Losing the next match will consume the last rank shield. In such a case, your demotion will depend on the outcome of the third match — if you win, you retain your rank, but if you lose, you fall to a lower skill group.

Therefore, losing three matches at 0 RR will result in your demotion from a Tier 1 rank. For example, losing three matches at 0 RR at Silver 1 would drop you down to Bronze 3, and so on.

Players will not get Valorant Rank Shields at any other tiers. Therefore, there is no provision for protecting you from a demotion at say, Gold 3 or Platinum 2. Additionally, the shield is applicable for all the ranks except for Radiant.

It's best not to exhaust your rank shields all at once if you're having a particularly bad day in Valorant. A short reset can make the difference between a promotion and a demotion. Furthermore, trying your hand at different Valorant Agents after a rough day can help you keep your rank and not fall below your expectations.

Read more Valorant-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback