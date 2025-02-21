How to get Crispy Title in Valorant

The Crispy Title is a reward from Riot Games players can earn for free in Valorant. It is a part of the VCT Masters Bangkok Drops, which will conclude on March 2, 2025. Apart from the title, they can earn a spray “Tuktuk” during the grand final match on the same date. This is a limited-time reward and won’t return once the tournament concludes.

Ad

Here's how you can get Crispy Title in Valorant.

How to claim Crispy Title in Valorant

The Crispy Title is a part of the Masters Bangkok Drops and can be earned by watching the VCT Masters Bangkok tournament livestream. To earn the reward, watch live broadcasts of the tournament streamed by Riot Games-affiliated creators on platforms like YouTube or Twitch.

Masters Bangkok Drops rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Read more: "I get more freedom": Derke on playstyle difference between Team Vitality and Fnatic ahead of VCT Masters Bangkok (Exclusive)

Ad

Trending

Here’s a step-by-step guide on claiming the Crispy Title in Valorant during the VCT Masters Bangkok tournament:

Step 1: Open Riot Games and log in to your account.

Open Riot Games and log in to your account. Step 2: Go to Account Management and click on Connected Accounts.

Go to Account Management and click on Connected Accounts. Step 3: From there, link your YouTube or Twitch account, depending on where you plan to watch.

From there, link your YouTube or Twitch account, depending on where you plan to watch. Step 4: Once linked, watch the live stream of the Masters Bangkok Tournament from Riot-affiliated streamers for a few hours to earn your rewards.

Ad

The tournament will be broadcast in multiple languages across various regions, with the full list of channels and Watch Parties to be revealed soon by the developers. Note that there is currently no official information on how long you need to watch the tournament to qualify for the drop.

Check out: "This Sentinels roster has the highest skill ceiling": Zellsis feels confident ahead of VCT Masters Bangkok opening match against DRX (Exclusive)

Ad

However, based on previous VCT drops, players may need to watch for an hour before checking their game for the freebie. Besides the title, players can also earn “Tuktuk” spray during the grand final match on March 2, 2025. That said, the tournament has already begun on February 20, 2025, and will continue until March 2, 2025.

Check out the links below for more such guides and news from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback