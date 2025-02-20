"This Sentinels roster has the highest skill ceiling": Zellsis feels confident ahead of VCT Masters Bangkok opening match against DRX (Exclusive)

The first major Valorant tournament of 2025, VCT Masters Bangkok, is set to start on February 20, 2025. What better way to start this tournament than with a match between two powerhouses on the first day? Sentinels will square up against Asain powerhouse DRX. But star player TenZ, who retired after the 2024 season concluded, is missing from the Sentinels roster.

During the VCT Masters Bangkok pre-event press conference, we got a chance to talk with Zellsis, who has been a key player for Sentinels. He shared his views on how the team has restructured after TenZ's departure, claiming it to be a stronger lineup now.

Zellsis speaks about the new Sentinels roster ahead of VCT Masters Bangkok opening match against DRX

Our question for Zellsis was about their journey to Master Bangkok without TenZ. The latter has been the face of Sentinels and arguably Valorant in North America for multiple years. But with him now retired, there were doubts about Sentinels losing their touch.

Zellsis and TenZ during Valorant Champions Seoul (Image via Riot Games)

However, the team proved the doubts wrong and secured a podium finish in the VCT Americas Kickoff 2025. Zellsis also confirmed this ahead of the match against DRX, stating:

"I think we’re going to be good. I have said it before in an interview that this Sentinels roster has the highest skill ceiling we’ve had in terms of potential. Obviously TenZ is a phenomenal player and an x-factor — but we have our own x-factor here (looks at N4RRATE). So, that void is filled."

Sentinels had a stellar run in VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 and were just short of defeating G2 Esports, who won the trophy. However, Sentinels are now in Masters Bangkok, where they will aim to win it all. But standing in their way on the first day are the winners of VCT Pacific Kickoff 2025, DRX.

DRX MaKo is ready to prove himself as an IGL ahead of the VCT Masters Bangkok opening match against Sentinels

We also got the chance to speak with DRX MaKo, who led his team to victory in VCT Pacific Kickoff 2025. He wants to prove his mettle as an IGL yet again in Masters Bangkok, starting with Sentinels.

DRX MaKo during Valorant Champions Seoul (Image via Riot Games)

When asked about this event being his first international tournament as an IGL and what challenges he faces, MaKo said:

"When I took over the IGL role last year, there were a lot of things to improve on and work on. Hopefully this year, I have worked really hard and I get to prove myself as an IGL and kind of show different sides of me to the viewers and the fans as the IGL of the team."

Leading the team on the big stage might be daunting at first, but DRX MaKo looks ready for the task. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top.

Sentinels and DRX will play their first match at VCT Masters Bangkok on February 20, 2025, from 5:00 am PST.

